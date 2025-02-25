Professional chess coach sets up North West Academy in Wigan

The North West chess scene is set for a major boost as renowned junior coach Adam Scoular expands his reach with the launch of a new academy in Wigan.

Recognised as one of the most successful junior chess coaches in the region, Adam has spent years shaping young talents in Manchester, Swinton, Altrincham, Sale, and Bolton. Now, Wigan’s promising chess players will have the opportunity to benefit from his expertise without the need to travel to Manchester.

Adam’s credentials as a player and coach are impeccable. Having competed at a high level for many years, winning tournaments and maintaining strong club performances, he brings a wealth of experience to his coaching.

His impressive track record includes working with International Master Yang-Fan Zhou (rated 2471) and guiding players like Mahin Rughani from a rating of 1184 in July 2022 to 2084 today. Other notable students include Greg Ichim (932 to 1777), Leo Cheung (866 to 1739), and seven-year-old Yihang Sun (662 to 1203). These remarkable rating jumps highlight Adam’s ability to nurture raw talent into formidable chess players.

Wigan Juniors Thishanuga Piratheepan and Saanvi Dembla play for Greater Manchester at the weekends Pennine Cup Chess Competition

Adam’s ultimate goal is to develop relatively new chess players into County-level competitors, and his success has drawn attention from junior chess organisers across the North West and the wider area.

The Wigan Chess Academy will initially take place every other Sunday at St. Jude’s Social Club, Poolstock Lane, Wigan, WN3 5JE, with the intention of transitioning to a weekly event as demand grows.

In a remarkable show of support for the local chess community, the academy will be free for the first few months, funded by local chess enthusiast Paul Keevil. This initiative aims to encourage more young players to take up the game and develop their skills under Adam’s expert guidance.

With the first session set to take place on a Sunday in March (exact date to be announced), aspiring chess players in Wigan now have an exceptional opportunity to learn from one of the best. Anyone interested in joining the academy should email [email protected] to secure a place.

Adam Scoular provides expert training at his Manchester Academy

This is a fantastic development for chess in Wigan, providing local juniors—and even some adults—with an invaluable platform to improve their game. With Adam Scoular at the helm, the future of Wigan’s chess scene looks incredibly promising.