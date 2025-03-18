Runners rally for The Brick in Wigan Half Marathon and 5K Run

A wave of community spirit and determination swept through Wigan as runners took to the streets to support The Brick in this year’s Wigan Half Marathon and Wigan 5K Run.

Participants laced up their running shoes not only to test their endurance but also to raise crucial funds for The Brick, a local charity dedicated to tackling poverty, homelessness, and hardship in Wigan and Leigh. With every stride, runners made a tangible difference in the lives of those in need.

The Brick provides essential services, including, temporary accommodation, skills training, the Multibank Project and the food community. The funds raised from this event went directly toward these vital initiatives, ensuring continued support for the most vulnerable in the community.

“We are incredibly grateful for the commitment and generosity of the runners who fundraised for The Brick,” said The Brick CEO, Keely Dalfen. “Every donation helps us provide essential services to those struggling with homelessness and financial hardship. The support from this event has gone a long way in helping people regain stability and hope.”

Freya Waddington, Lola Dalfen and Keely Dalfen

Participants rallied support from friends, family, and local businesses, with many setting up fundraising pages to maximise their contributions. Whether taking on the challenge of the half marathon or the 5K, each runner’s effort represented a step toward a stronger, more compassionate community.

Emma Rushton, Key Account Manager at Plastech said: “Although there have been a few sore legs, the sense of achievement and pride is overwhelming. We’re beyond proud of our team’s dedication and spirit for such a worthy cause. We want to encourage more of our employees to join next year that we’ve vowed to make this an annual goal.”

The Wigan Half Marathon and Wigan 5K Run remain annual highlights in the town’s sporting calendar, drawing runners of all abilities to celebrate fitness and community togetherness. Spectators turned out in large numbers to cheer on the participants, creating an electric atmosphere on race day.

Those still wishing to support The Brick can donate via the charity’s website : www.thebrick.org.uk. Every contribution, no matter how small, continues to help provide life-changing support to individuals and families facing adversity.