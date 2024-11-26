Storm Bert blows plans for Wigan artisan market

The severe storm that the region experienced last weekend forced the postponement of a Christmas Market at one of Wigan’s most popular recreation parks.

Storm Bert brought with it winds in excess of 40mph along with torrential down pours forcing The Hamlet CIC - based at Three Sisters Recreation Area in Bryn, to cancel its Christmas Artisan Market of Saturday.

The Festive event, featuring a dozen craft and food stalls will now take place on: Friday 29th November. From 3pm to 7pm.

‘We had to put safety first’. Explained Head of Provision at The Hamlet, Gemma Crompton.

‘It’s such a difficult decision to have to be made. But the safety of our trainees, our staff, our traders and of course our visitors is the priority’.

‘I hope the change of date will not discourage visitors to the Market. It will be a great event and one that deserves as good an attendance as planned originally’. Said Gemma.

As well as the Christmas Market, there will be a Santa’s Grotto and live music from The Wigan Ukulele Orchestra and Trinity Girls Brass Band.