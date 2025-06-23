Welsh Government bans plastic-containing wet wipes, Wigan manufacturer leading the way

The Welsh Government has passed legislation banning the sale and supply of wet wipes containing plastic. From December 18, 2026, it will be illegal to sell and supply any plastic-containing consumer wet wipes in Wales. England, Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to bring similar bans shortly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ban covers all consumer wipes, including baby, household cleaning wipes, cosmetic and personal care wipes. Medical wipes are excluded from the ban.

Nice-Pak International (NPI) with manufacturing facilities in Wigan and North Wales, is Europe’s largest producer of plastic-free wipes. The company supplies private label wipes for leading retailers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year, 96% of the wipes Nice-Pak produced for the UK market were plastic-free – we took action well before legislation demanded it.” said Michael Docker, Managing Director at Nice-Pak.

Wales ban plastic- containing wipes

NPI has been a proactive partner in helping its customers transition to sustainable, plastic-free wipes and has been recognised by the Welsh Government for its active role in the consultation process.

The wipes market in the UK is valued at £508 million, representing 577 million packs, with baby wipes making up the largest category at 48% of total volume. *

The shift toward plastic-free wipes in retail began in 2020, led by Tesco, followed by Boots, Aldi, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsburys and Lidl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael adds: “Whilst this ban is excellent news, it’s important to clarify that plastic-free does not mean flushable. Most wipes should be disposed of in the bin. Always check the packaging for correct disposal instructions.”

Wigan based Nice-Pak are the UK's largest plastic-free wipes manufacturer

“We’ve invested heavily in sustainable technologies across our manufacturing sites and launched a global pledge in 2020 to champion plastic-free products and recyclable packaging. Thanks to the collaboration of our suppliers and retail partners, we've helped drive large-scale, industry-wide change.”

“We’ve long believed that investing in sustainable innovation is the right thing for the environment. “We fully support a complete ban on plastic containing wipes and stand ready to help others make the transition.”

*Source: Kantar World Panel – UK Wipes Market, 52 week ending 29-Dec-24