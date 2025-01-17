Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The highly-anticipated renovation of a much loved (and missed) Wigan play area is officially under way – with the much-loved recreation area set to reopen in time for the summer.

Work has now begun to bring Norley Hall Adventure Playground back to life with brand new, accessible equipment.

Closed since 2020, its rejuvenation will be a real boost for local families, who have helped shape its new design through a series of consultation exercises.

A blank canvas: the new adventure playground will be built from scratch

The facility was launched way back in 1986 and has been hugely popular over the years since, despite being the subject of several distressing vandal and even arson attacks.

With planning permission secured in November last year and preparatory works by United Utilities now over, contractors Landscape Engineering Ltd moved in last week to get the redevelopment underway – with completion expected in May.

Councillor Paul Prescott, Wigan Council’s cabinet portfolio holder for planning and ward member for Pemberton, said: “It’s taken a little longer than we hoped and expected, but we’re so excited to see our vision for Norley Hall Adventure Playground start to become a reality!

“We know how much this place means to local people, which is why we’ve worked closely with residents to shape its future and create something truly special for the whole community.

Pictured left to right are: Coun Paul Prescott, Jackie Howes (Be Well play team), Adam Blezard (Be Well health and community lead), Adam Smith (Landscape Engineering), Chris Hayes (Be Well play team).

“All children deserve a safe, secure and attractive space where they can have fun, make friends and be active through play – and Norley Hall Adventure Playground will be a place where treasured memories are made for generations to come.”

Developed in partnership with Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust, the new-look Norley Hall Adventure Playground will boast a wide range of equipment for children of all ages – from swings, slides and zip lines to trampolines, water play and an early years area.

Other attractions will include a main tower play unit, a ‘round the world’ swing, and a mini kickabout pitch with spectator seating, while the site has been secured with new perimeter fencing and will also have CCTV installed.

The facility will be overseen by the play team from the council’s Be Well service, who will be staging regular activities for children and young people, while the council’s £450,000 investment will also include a robust maintenance programme.

Norley Adventure Playground's 30th birthday event in 2016

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “Play is so important for children, helping them to be active, connect with others and enjoy themselves, which is why we’re committed to improving facilities and creating more opportunities for play in our neighbourhoods.

“We’ve had some fabulous feedback on our plans and we know residents will be as excited as we are to see it all take shape in the coming months. We can’t wait until it’s finished!”

It was back in 2022 that it was announced that £450,000 had been secured for the playground’s revamp, two years after it was forced to close because of the Covid pandemic. Later that year a consultation was launched in which residents could have their say on its redesign.

You can find out more about the Norley Hall Adventure Playground redevelopment on the Be Well website: https://bewellwigan.org/norley-hall-adventure-playground