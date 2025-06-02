Wigan Citizens' Advice set to celebrate Volunteers' Week

It's been more than 85 years since a group of ordinary people banded together to help their neighbours with the impact of the Second World War.

The service has evolved significantly to address current issues faced by Wigan residents, yet the commitment of volunteers remains the core of the organisation.

Between April 2024 - March 2025, our volunteers helped over 2,550 clients with a variety of enquiries, ranging from issues with their neighbours, to help getting out of debt. Our volunteers committed 1,515 hours of admin and 8,897 hours of advice time. That's 10,412 hours total, or over 430 full days between our 39 volunteers.

Our volunteers develop skills here that allow them to gain paid employment. A third of the volunteers who finished their volunteering journey this year, went into paid employment, either directly with us or with other organisations.

Volunteers at Citizens Advice improve their own skills while contributing to the community. We help people improve confidence and communication skills, and get the experience to be able to join the workforce. Many former workers who volunteer with us gain the benefit of being able to use the skills they already have, to help those who really need it. It really is local people, helping local people.

Chief Officer Lisa Kidston said: “Volunteering provides fantastic opportunities for people to learn new skills, increase their knowledge and meet new people.

Our volunteers love making a difference to people's lives and feel a sense of achievement when someone leaves feeling better than when they came to see us. For us, volunteers are essential.

We couldn't help as many people as we do without them and we are grateful for every hour they can spare.”

Could you volunteer with us? Get in touch today: https://www.cawb.org.uk/volunteering