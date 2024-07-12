Wigan community hub host annual awards night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At the end of every academic year it has become customary to have some celebratory awards. Just such an occasion took place when the Wigan District National Education Union group came together to acknowledge the outstanding contribution of three local people. The Senior Vice President of the NEU, Mr. Phil Clarke travelled from Brighton to be with the assembled teachers & their guests.

In his address Mr Clarke commented: "I very much appreciated my visit to Oakfield Special School today. It is good to see the success of both pupils and staff. Tonight, in particular is about recognising the work of members in all our schools as there is often too little celebrating of what goes on in the schools in general. So I am delighted to be able to do just that in being here with you tonight to honour three people who have made a difference in their Wigan Schools."

First up was a nomination for the local NEU Rep of the Year. This recognises the crucial role that all School Rep`s play in the lay-led NEU. They feed information to their members in the classroom & to the Regional Council & National Executive.

This Award was presented to Andrea Caldwell-Richards of The Westleigh High School. She was nominated for her long service as a school rep who had a no nonsense, open approach which significantly improved the Headteacher`s approach to the Unions.

Jean Hensey-Reynard, Abby Cunliffe, Laura Melling, Steve Coyle & Phil Clarke

Secondly, The President`s Award was awarded posthumously to Helen Smart of Worsley Mesnes Primary School. Cath Boswell, this year`s Wigan President nominated Helen for her commitment to Wigan, her home and school community. The impact she had as a Headteacher in leading the school forward and incorporating the Olympic & Para-Olympic values into the School Ethos.

Under Helen`s leadership, the school`s values were extended to include the Olympic values of Friendship, Respect, Excellence and the Paralympic Values of Determination, Courage, Equality and Inspiration. But, these were not simply words - Helen led by example and lived these values every day.

Helen inspired the children to "Learn like Champions". She encouraged them to believe in themselves and to work hard to achieve their goals. Helen cared for children deeply. She wanted them to be happy, achieve success which would give them choices they never thought they would.

"Helen was kind, inclusive and compassionate. She viewed any obstacle as an opportunity and was optimistic & ambitious. Such enthusiasm and drive motivated those around her. Helen brought sparkle to every situation. We recognise that her legacy lives on through the lives and futures of our children. She will forever be in the hearts of those that knew her".

Alison Halliwell centre Helens Husband and family with Phil Clarke Senior Vice President of NEU

The third and final Award of the evening was for Outstanding Contribution to Local Education. The OCLE for 2024 was awarded to Steve Coyle. The nomination came from Justine Chapman of St John Fisher Catholic High School. It recognised Steve`s over 30 years continuing service to education in Wigan Schools and the Archdiocese of Liverpool. Justine said: "Steve works tirelessly to improve educational outcomes and wellbeing for all students. He embodies the true spirit of education as a transformative force for good".

Steve is now helping more schools within the Diocese as a School Improvement Officer helping to improve attendance records since the impact of the Pandemic.

On receiving the OCLE Award Steve added: " It was such a pleasant surprise to receive an email from my former Headteacher, Mrs Alison Rigby, informing me that I had won the OCLE Trophy. Sincere Thanks must go to my former colleague Justine for nominating me".

He continued: "I am delighted to receive this award, especially from one of our teaching unions. I have always been a member of a union from the age of sixteen when I was an apprentice mechanical engineer. My respect for the union movement I suppose came from my dad, who was an apprentice electrical engineer working for the National Coal Board and was a member of the NUM.

Senior Vice President of NEU And Andrea Caldwell-Richards

“This award is not just for me, but first and foremost for my family, especially my wife Jane & daughter Jenny who have given me immense support and encouragement over many years. It is also a reward for my colleagues at SJF - two of whom are from the Pastoral Hub, Laura Melling & Abby Cunliffe. Both do phenomenal work in school supporting children through various situations.

"Thanks also to Jean Hensey-Reynard for being here with us this evening, a great supporter & contributor to so many community projects and a wonderful teacher who has touched so many lives not only in Wigan, but across the North West of England.

“My teaching career at SJF began in 1995 where I went as a pupil and then I returned as a teacher of Science. Various roles followed from main scale teacher to becoming the Head in 2015, a post I held for two years. I always viewed my teaching career as a vocation at the service of the children, families, staff & the wider SJF community. Since I began teaching at SJF, I have always lived in the community just a short distance from the school. It took ages doing our shopping as we always got met by so many pupils and parents who wanted to stop and chat in the town centre!!

“I had a strong conviction to want to give the best life chances to many youngsters in Wigan, many of whom come from disadvantaged backgrounds. Lots have gone on to study at Oxbridge and other Russell Group Universities and who have become successful in their own field. We are proud of our sporting heritage at SJF - mainly rugby league.

Steve Coyle with the Award from NEU

"Many of you here with us tonight will know of Liam Farrell, the present Captain of Wigan Warriors. He came to my Leaving Event at The Brick Community Stadium even though he was also due at his own Mum's Special Birthday Party that same evening!! I was blown away by the number of players who had come to say Goodbye at my Retirement.

“During my time at SJF three pupils passed away and we supported their families and had the names of Miracle, Sean & Lucy remembered in the school garden. Only this last week did Laura- or Miss Melling as she is referred to by the pupils, do a special assembly for all the SJF pupils to remind them of the dangers of going into deep waters in places like East Quarry, Appley Bridge where Miracle died. He was a talented rugby player too and who sadly never got to realise his dream.

“My legacy is a Charitable trust that was created in my name - The Steve Coyle Foundation for Underprivileged Children at St John Fisher. Laura, Abby and others surprised me with this announcement when we fundraised at my leaving do with the auctioning of signed Sports shirts and other prizes. It was a total shock when they announced what they had done to continue the work that I had pioneered in school. There is talk of "Sky-Dives" in the future to add to the total raised on the night and I know Jean has signed up for it already! This will of course only happen once SJF have moved into their brand new building in January, 2025.

“Lastly, I have enjoyed supporting the development of many of my colleagues at SJF and, who I know will continue to provide great education for the pupils at SJF. Thanks once again for this award. It will take pride of place on the mantlepiece".