Advice for Wigan parents who miss out on their child’s first-choice primary school place

Find out who to appeal to, as the type of school will determine who will consider your appeal, such as the academy trust, local authorities or governing body. Check the admissions policy of the school by referring to its website and ensure that the correct policy has been followed. Find out the published admission number of the school. The law for reception and infant classes means there can only be 30 children per qualified teacher unless there are exceptional circumstances, which comes under section four of the school admissions appeal code. Check if the school’s oversubscription policy has been applied correctly. You may also want to check the School Admissions Code of Practice 2014, School Admissions Appeals Code 2012 and relevant parts of the School’s Standards and Framework Act 1998. Gather evidence supporting any medical, social or other exceptional circumstances you wish to rely upon. An appeal must be made in writing, so do this in good time. Consider whether you will need assistance or representation. As a parent you’re entitled to be represented by a friend or lawyer and it is a good idea to seek help as soon as possible. Once an appeal is logged it must be heard within 40 school days of the deadline.