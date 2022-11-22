St Wilfrid's CE Primary Academy in Standish was named Leadership Team of the Year at the Educate Awards, during a celebration held at Liverpool Cathedral.

The award recognises leadership teams that can demonstrate and show, by key performance indicators, why they are outstanding while also highlighting successes in the academic year.

St Wilfrid's CE Primary Academy won Leadership Team of the Yea

The school was applauded for its consistently above average academic performance and progress data that reflects the quality of a bespoke “literary-rich curriculum”.

It also demonstrated its full classroom-size sensory room, fully-equipped STEM room and progressive early years outdoors provision.

Executive headteacher Stuart Colothan said: “There are over 3,000 schools and colleges across the North West and to be crowned Leadership Team of the Year 2022 is an incredible achievement for our church school.

"I am immensely proud to be part of our award-winning, successful leadership team and honoured to lead our outstanding school with such amazing children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would to thank our wonderful families for their continued partnership, our staff who work tirelessly for our children, and finally our governors and directors who provide such valuable support.”

The Reverend Canon Andrew Holliday, chairman of directors for the Learning Together Trust, said: “This is simply a phenomenal achievement.

"The leadership team at St Wilfrid’s encourage and enable every member of the school community to fulfil their potential, whether as a member of the staff or our children.

"They show by example how the learning environment can transform lives and that everything they do as leadership team leads to everyone fulfilling their potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I offer my heartiest congratulations to a remarkable team. I know my fellow directors are, justifiably, very proud and honoured that this team has received this recognition by winning this award.”

Andrew Stokes, chairman of St Wilfrid’s local governing board, said: “It has been my privilege to work closely with the leadership team this year as chair of governors.