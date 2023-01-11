Delivered in collaboration with LUNG and The Old Courts, the scheme is open to those aged 18 to 30 who wish to hone their performing ability.

Those selected will develop their skills, practice and portfolio through workshops, mentoring and the opportunity to make work.

They will also be presented with the opportunity to work alongside other young creatives and professional artists from across the industry and work towards a live performance opportunity at The Old Courts.

The Old Courts in partnership with LUNG is giving young people acorss the borough the opportunity to improve their performing skills

Two stages will form the initiative, the first of which includes weekly workshops and masterclasses along with one-to-one online mentoring. Following this the possibility to create a piece of work to share live at The Old Courts.

This is for those who are based in Wigan or have connections to Wigan and Leigh, are aged between 18 and 30, and are interested in a career in the performance industry, whether on or off the stage.

Experience isn’t required to enrol on the scheme, but an interest and ambition to build a career in the creative sector is.

Additional benefits include the chance to see a live performance at The Old Courts and across Greater Manchester for free and access to studio space to rehearse or work from throughout the duration of the programme.

Those interested can find out more at information sessions at The Old Courts on Wednesday January 11 from 6-7pm or via zoom on Thursday January 12 running 1-2pm

Applications for the project are open until Wednesday January 18 at 5pm