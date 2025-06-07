Parents and staff are distraught after a nursery in a village near Wigan was ransacked by a burglar.

Employees of Nature Hill Nursery in Parbold arrived at work on Wednesday June 4 to discover the break-in and that £500 had been stolen.

The burglar, whom staff say looked like a man in his 20s on CCTV, went through cupboards and filing cabinet and even helped himself to food in the fridge.

Nursery manager Elizabeth Dillon said: “My deputy came to the nursery that morning and noticed a window had been broken.

Nature on the Hill Nursery

"When they went inside the seen he’d gone through all the cupboards and been in the fridge.

"Lots of locks were broken inside, broke the filing cabinet lock and we had a little petty cash box in there which was also locked.

"They’ve taken approximately £500.

"We also have artificial grass in the baby area and I have had to rip a lot of it up because there are that many tiny shards of glass in it, we can’t risk leaving it down because the babies crawl on it.

"We still managed to open the nursery, we have another room in the back where we put all the children while we cleaned the mess up.”

The money that was stolen was money raised to enhance the nursery’s outdoor provision as well as to be put towards the nursery graduation for children who will be going to school in September.

The nursery has set up a Gofundme to try and recuperate what was stolen.

Elizabeth added: “The parents are so good when we are fund-raising, that’s the heart-breaking thing.

“They have worked so hard to help raise the money for us and this happens.

"I know people say ‘you’re a nursery you charge’ but when you get Government funding which doesn’t pay a lot and then you’ve got to pay your staff and other overheads that money soon gets eaten up.

"Our plan was to invest in our outdoor area to enhance the children’s learning outside and that’s been wiped out now.

"We set up the Gofundme so we can still go ahead what we wanted to do for the children.”

To donate to Nature Hill’s Gofundme visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/our-nursery-following-being-broken-into