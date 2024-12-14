A pioneering independent Wigan special school run by a former rugby league star has branched out.

Following great success after opening a school in Marsh Green two years ago, EdStart Standish has now officially opened, offering vital educational support for students with social, emotional, and mental health challenges.

The new school is part of EdStart Schools' expanding network, which now includes 10 sites across the North West, with others in Salford, Bolton, Bury, and Oldham.

EdStart staff outside their new Standish premises

This will be the second EdStart school to open in Wigan. It joins an existing EdStart school in the town that was rated as Good in all areas in its Ofsted inspection last summer.

The Standish location will provide an equally high quality, supportive environment where students can pursue both academic and vocational qualifications.

Among the courses offered are construction-related options, equipping students with practical skills to prepare for future careers.

Former rugby player Stuart Howarth, the headteacher at EdStart Standish, said: “This is excellent news for the local community and adds much-needed support for young people who have struggled with mainstream education.

The new EdStart reception area

"Across the North West, EdStart has helped students gain qualifications, build confidence, and find successful pathways after school.”

Stuart added: “Our team here at Standish is doing fantastic work to raise expectations and create opportunities for our brilliant young people. It’s been a real team effort to get the school up and running, and we’re grateful to everyone involved, including RoPa builders, PW Fire Services and the Maycor Cleaning team.

"They have worked incredibly hard and to a tight schedule to create a warm, welcoming space for our students and we’re all very grateful for their efforts.

“It’s a superb asset for Standish and it’s wonderful to see our first EdStart Standish students thoroughly enjoying life at their new school.”

The 34-year-old first opened the Edstart Specialist Education school at the former Marsh Green clinic after it underwent a major facelift, in November 2022, in order to focus on 11 to 16-year-olds with a variety of social, emotional and mental health needs.

The former sportsman had left his role at St Peter’s Catholic High School as a science teacher to work alongside James Lowe – the original proprietor of the educational specialist.