Concerned parents claimed their children were missing out after a Wigan school cancelled a course because of a financial squeeze.

The Deanery CE High School in Frog Lane removed the option of a Business Studies course for its GCSE pupils in Y9 (aged 13-14) after deciding not to recruit a new teacher because of financial constraints.

One parent, Joanne Parkinson, said: "The children were offered Business Studies as part of the options process in January. This option has now been taken away from them.

"As a business owner and a parent I feel this subject is extremely important. I believe there was extremely high take up of this option."

Deputy head Leanne Turner said: "We offer a broad and balanced curriculum for all our pupils. During the options process in Y9 pupils receive detailed guidance, and parents and pupils have the opportunity to speak in person with subject and senior staff to agree choices.

"The subjects on offer must align with school staffing and financial resources. This year the staffing of one particular subject has been more challenging and we are not able to provide a class for a new cohort of pupils.

"Pupils already studying the subject will continue with their qualification. We appreciate that GCSE options are very important milestone in a child’s education, and we continue to offer 18 option subjects alongside the core subjects of English, Maths, Science and RS.