Inspectors find Wigan borough school has a ‘strong sense of community’

Inspectors praised St Richard’s Primary in Atherton, where they found pupils were “well-behaved” and enjoyed learning.

It retained the “good” rating it was given in 2017.

Pupils at St Richard's Primary School in Atherton celebrate a "good" Ofsted report

Lead inspector Sue Eastwood wrote: “There is a strong sense of community at this school. It is a happy and welcoming place for pupils to learn and thrive.

“Pupils recognise that staff care for them. They said that they feel very safe. Pupils are confident that if they have any problems or concerns, they can go to a member of staff.”Ofsted found staff had “high expectations” of what pupils could achieve, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

St Richard’s was a “hive of activity”, with a range of clubs and “plentiful” opportunities for children to contribute to the wider life of the school.

There was a “broad, interesting and ambitious curriculum” and leaders had “thought carefully about what they want pupils to learn and how to get the best out of them.

While teachers used assessment strategies well in most subjects, Ofsted found “one or two” where they were not used effectively enough.

Headteacher Dawn Nulty said: “We are very pleased with the outcome of our latest Ofsted inspection. The school’s continued success is a direct result of the staff’s commitment and work ethic during the pandemic and upon our return to the school environment.

“Pupils are enjoying being back in the classroom and working well towards their targets. I would like to thank the teaching staff, support staff, governing body and parents for their ongoing support.”