Working parents in Wigan are set to benefit as the Government opens 300 new or expanded nurseries on school grounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 4,000 extra school-based nursery places will be available across England this September, as the Government vows to boost childcare access in disadvantaged communities in the next phase of the rollout.

With an initial investment of £37m, 189 of the 300 Government-funded new or expanded nurseries are set to be up and running this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Secretary of State for Education Bridget Phillipson

The schools taking part in the borough are Hindley Green Primary, St Peter's CE Primary in Hindley, and St Stephen's CE Primary in Astley.

The Government believes children growing up in the same nursery and primary schools can thrive in an environment they trust, with friends, siblings and teachers they know.

As part of its drive to give every child the best start in life, it will invite more schools to bid for up to £150,000 funding from a £45m pot to create a further 300 new or expanded best start school-based nurseries – offering up to 7,000 more places – from September 2026.

The second phase will prioritise quality bids from schools serving some of the most disadvantaged communities, delivering thousands of new places for families who need them most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “The change we have delivered for working people this September is just the beginning – through our Plan for Change we are determined to give more children the best start in life.

“School-based nurseries can offer a nurturing and stable environment for children that carries through into primary, and a helping hand for working parents tackling dual drop-off.

“Delivering more school-based nurseries – under our Best Start umbrella - means more choice and convenience for parents, and more opportunities to target parts of the country where families are most in need of additional support."

This comes the same week as the Government delivered 30 hours of free childcare from age nine months to reception year, with take-up expected to be over and above initial projections at over half a million children.

The Government is also upping funding for the sector to £9bn next year to support delivery of early years education.