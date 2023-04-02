News you can trust since 1853
New exhibition aims to help adults with autism improve their social and sensory skills

A free exhibition opens in Leigh next week based around neurodiversity and the senses.

By Alan Weston
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

The exhibition, called Making Sense, aims to support adults with autism and learning disabilities with autistic traits, helping them to improve their social and sensory skills, lead fulfilling lives within the community and help themselves by helping others.

It has been created by Gemma Lees and Jamie-Lee Wainman. Gemma is a Romany gypsy, disabled and neurodiverse artist, poet, actor, facilitator and theatre-maker. Jamie-Lee is a neurodiverse creator, facilitator, and educator who aims to make learning experiences more inclusive for different minds, using playful and creative thinking as a vehicle.

The exhibition aims to support adults with autism and learning disabilities with autistic traits
They were brought together through a programme the Turnpike Gallery in Leigh, where a series of weekly workshops were held over the past few months.

Visitors to this exhibition can expect: a paddling pool full of pompoms, a sitting area with various fidget boards, slime, scented playdough, upcycled musical instruments, scented flavour oils to sniff and see what facial expressions they make compared to the ones made by our participants, a textured welcome book, torch projections to enjoy during a short period where the lights will be dimmed, 3D printed lithographs, clay sculptures, a ribbon garland that they can add to and a buffet.

There will be a surprise certificate and goody bag presentation for all of the participants by the Mayor of Wigan to reward their hard work.

All visitors will also get a treat, the participants’ weekly feedbacks have been turned into colourful badges and everyone is encouraged to take the one that speaks to them the most.

The project is also supported by GMCA, Wigan Council, Together Trust and Bridge College.

Making Sense takes place on Tuesday, April 4, from 5-7pm at the Turnpike Gallery in Leigh.

