Walking project invites people over 50 in Wigan to enjoy the great outdoors

Walking Connects is run by Living Streets and funded by the Department of Transport.

A variety of led walks are planned, which will take 30 minutes, go at a gentle pace and will be followed by tea or coffee.

One of the venues for walks is Mesnes Park

They are aimed at over 50s, but anyone over 18 can attend. No booking is required.

Co-ordinator Liz Neary said: "Many people aged over 50 are physically inactive, feel socially isolated or are at risk of becoming so. Getting out and about in our neighbourhoods is a vital way of maintaining independence and feeling socially connected.

"Walking Connects is inspiring people to get out and about on engaging led walks, and providing the opportunity for people to share what changes are needed to their local environments to make it easier and safer for them to walk more."