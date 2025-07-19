A new special needs school will open in Wigan in time for the start of the new academic year.

Martha H, which will occupy the former Our Lady Immaculate RC Primary in Bryn, will open its doors in September, with headteacher Yvette Carr at the helm.

The name honours Wigan’s first female councillor, Martha Hogg, who was also a midwife and is considered a significant woman in Britain’s feminist history.

Polaris Community has transformed the building into a much-needed resource for children in the area with additional needs.

Kicha Mitchell (L), managing director of education at Polaris alongside Sarah Chatterton (R), executive head at Martha H School's recent open day

Inside the building there is a practical room for all things art and food tech, a communal and accessible library to encourage love of reading, in-class reading nooks and calming and sensory break out spaces.

There will also be outdoor SEND-friendly spaces including a sensory garden, play field and outdoor adventure equipment.

The school is not yet at capacity but has had an influx of inquiries and referrals from both Wigan and Bolton councils.

Martha H School from its improved outdoor play area

Martha H will cater for pupils aged between five and 18 with autism and/or social, emotional, and mental health difficulties.

The young people may have a number of diagnoses including ASD, ADHD, FASD, anxiety and/or, communication and interaction, cognition, and learning needs.

The Martha H team will review any consultation received from the local authority – normally consisting of an anonymised Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP).

If the team believe Martha H School have the potential to offer school placement then a request to complete a placement suitability assessment will be made to the council.

Practical workshop at Martha H School for art and technology subjects

If they don’t believe it is suitable then a clear rationale shall be communicated with the LA.

Loren Cahill, head of organic growth at Polaris, said: “Our newly named Martha H School has now been fully refurbished to a high standard throughout, ready to welcome the first cohort of pupils in September.

“We’re looking forward to working with the local authority and parents in Wigan to reinstate this much-needed school to the area.

“The learning spaces have been developed to inspire a love for reading and a fun, safe, and engaging learning environment for our children here with additional learning needs.

The school team will be inspiring a love of reading from the new communal library

“Any parents and guardians are invited to get in touch with us for more information about how we can support their children in Wigan, we’d love to chat with you and answer any questions you might have.”

Parents/carers can inquire about provision at Martha H throughout the academic year via the school website or by emailling [email protected]

Before a visit is arranged, they’ll be asked to share a copy of the child’s EHCP or other appropriate documentation.

Sarah Chatterton, executive head for north schools at Polaris, said: “It is an exciting time for Polaris with the opening of our newest school in Wigan.

"It’s been great to meet parents and carers during visits to the school and proud to showcase what Martha H has to offer.

“Parents and carers alike have commented on how adaptable and flexible the school is for their SEND children and appreciate the sensory and calming spaces, which will be used for sensory breaks throughout the day.

“Visitors have also been particularly impressed with the resources for outdoor learning spaces which will include forest school and the opportunity to take learning outside as much as possible.”