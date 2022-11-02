The officers were sworn into the force by assistant chief constable Sarah Jackson in front of magistrate Barry Frost, at Sedgley Park training centre and they represent one of the largest cohort of officers this year.

The attestation marks the start of the student officers’ journey into their new career in policing.

Attestation group photo.

This year’s ceremony was unique as it combinds officers who are both on the Policing Education Qualification Framework programme and also the Initial Police Learning and Development Programme. All students undertake 19 weeks’ learning in an educational environment before landing in their districts across Greater Manchester – including Wigan - for an additional 10 week training.

ACC Jackson said: “I’m delighted to welcome the newest group of recruits into our force. GMP are committed to protecting the people of Greater Manchester and it is a great privilege to serve our communities.

"Keeping the public safe will always be at the forefront of what we do on a day-to-day basis and the growth of our officer numbers will only help us in our venture.

“This attestation ceremony comes soon after GMP were removed by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of the Constabulary from special measures on Friday 28 October, showcasing the vast improvements that have been made force wide since October 2021.

GMP attestation group.

"This has come from the hard work, passion and the tenacity of officers across every district and branch in the force. It has never been a better time to join GMP.

“This last year has really highlighted the extraordinary efforts our officers go to protect the public. It is a hugely challenging, but rewarding career, and I welcome those who have a vocation in policing to join us.

“Our new officers bring knowledge and skills to our force, as recruits come from all different backgrounds and walks of life with a collective passion of protecting our communities across Greater Manchester.

“We'll have 1,000 additional new officers by the end of the year – which means we'll have over 8000 officers in GMP for the first time in a decade.”