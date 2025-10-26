Organisers of a Remembrance Sunday parade hope this year’s event will be extra special, as it both honours the past and inspires the future.

Coun Chris Ready has invited all five primary schools in Haigh and Aspull to join the community walk, with two pupils from each school leading the procession alongside dignitaries and veterans.

Alan Jones, chairman of Aspull’s Royal British Legion, said: “This is about more than remembrance – it’s about teaching our young people the value of peace, unity and respect.”

In a joint message, all schools thanked the ward councillors for bringing everyone together.

“All of us coming together is such a special thing,” said Mike Fletcher, head of school at Canon Sharples Primary.

Coun Ready said: “This is a combined effort – all councillors and the Royal British Legion have worked together to make this happen. We have a truly special community.”

The parade begins at 10.30am on Sunday. November 9 at Aspull’s Royal British Legion.