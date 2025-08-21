It was the cohort whose secondary school journey began when the country was in the first year of a Covid pandemic.

Five years later and Wigan’s Class of 2025 were today (Thursday August 21) receiving the results of their GCSE exams.

Nationally there has been an increase in the number of students who gained top grades, but fewer entries overall received a decent pass.

It is too soon for local league tables but schools around the borough have been celebrating individual successes and the group’s general achievements in the face of unprecedented adversity.

A pupil opens her results with her family at The Byrchall High in Ashton

Standish High said it for many with a description of what it was like at the outset.

A spokesperson said: “This cohort’s journey has been unlike any other: their Year 6 education came to an abrupt end in March 2020, when the country entered its first national lockdown.

"As they began their secondary school journey with us, they returned not to the usual bustling corridors of high school life, but to learning in year group bubbles, wearing face masks and spending much of their first year based in the Humanities building.

"Despite these extraordinary challenges, our class of 2025 demonstrated resilience, determination and positivity.

Shevington High's Tom Doran is off to Winstanley College after his excellent set of results

"Over the last five years, they have not only adapted but thrived: building lasting friendships, supporting one another and striving every day to achieve their very best.”

Some 69 per cent of entries achieved grades 9 to 4 in English and maths, which reflects 87 per cent grades 9 to 4 in English and 72 in maths. They were also celebrating the success of students who achieved “strong passes” in English: 74 per cent achieving grades 9 to 5.

Headteacher Lindsay Barker said: “I could not be prouder of this year group.

"Their journey has been unique, shaped by extraordinary circumstances, yet they have approached every challenge with resilience, optimism and determination.

Fred Longworth High School pupils celebrate

"These results reflect not only their academic talent but also their spirit, character and sense of community.

"These traits will serve them extremely well as they go on to face future challenges in life and grasp future opportunities in their educational journey.

"I am also delighted for the members of staff who have provided many hours of additional academic support and pastoral care in order to provide all our students with the dedicated support to achieve their very best.

"They have worked tirelessly with students, developing their confidence, resilience and self-belief.”

Delighted students celebrate at St John Fisher High School, Beech Hill

The Westleigh School reported “significant progress” in this year’s results, after it had recently been recognised as the second most improved school in Wigan.

Executive headteacher Carlton Bramwell said: “We are very proud of our Year 11 students. Their hard work, supported by staff and the introduction of iPads for every child, has led to real improvements in maths and science, and it is encouraging to see the students bucking the national trend of declining outcomes.”

The results mean a strong number of students will progress to sixth form college courses – including those at high-flying Winstanley College – apprenticeships, and vocational training, with staff confident that this year’s cohort is well prepared for the next stage of their education.

It was smiles all round at Fred Longworth High School as the students celebrated “excellent” results. Top performers included Oliver Goldrick, Chloe Gill, Oliver Derbyshire, Daniel Ivanov, Wilf Spencer-Shaw, Isabel Owen-Holt, Klara Lloyd, Ella Wynn, Phoebe Burrows and Alfie Southern.

Headteacher Paul Davies said, “We are proud of the achievements of all our students, and it is particularly pleasing to see the happy and excited faces as students realised they have achieved what they need to take the next steps in their education.

"These excellent results have been achieved by hard work on the part of the students, together with their teachers and, of course, the parents who have supported them through a very tough set of exams.”

Astley St Mary’s RC High was another school keen to pinpoint the extra challenges this cohort.

Among this year’s top performers were: Connor, who achieved nine Grade 9s, and will go on to study maths, physics and economics at St Mary’s Sixth Form College; Jonny who celebrates six Grade 9s, two Grade 8s and one Grade 7; Jack who gained two Grade 9s, six Grade 8s and one Grade 7 and will study physics, maths and economics at St Mary’s Sixth Form; Lydia who achieved L2D*, one Grade 7 and three Grade 6s and will study health and social care, sociology and criminology at St Mary’s Sixth Form; and Mia who achieved three Grade 8s and four Grade 7s and will go on to study chemistry, psychology and biology at St Mary’s.

Headteacher Denise Brahms said: "We are incredibly proud of our students who have worked with commitment and courage throughout their GCSE course.

"These results reflect not only academic success but the strength of character, perseverance, and positive attitude our students have shown throughout their studies.

"We also want to thank our dedicated staff and supportive families who have played a vital role in helping our students reach their potential.”

The Byrchall High hailed the “incredible achievements” of its Year 11 pupils thanks to their determination and resilience, saying that the cohort had performed well across a range of subjects including English and maths.

Headteacher Phil Paul said: "We are incredibly proud of all our students. Their commitment to learning, even through challenging times, has been inspiring.

"These results are not only a reflection of their academic success, but also of the values and spirit they have contributed to life at Byrchall.

"I also want to thank our dedicated staff and supportive families who have worked tirelessly to help our young people reach their potential."

A spokesperson for The Deanery High and Sixth Form said: “It has been a great day of celebration as Y11 pupils have collected another set of excellent GCSE results!

"As a school we are celebrating significant improvements in the number of pupils achieving grades 4 or above in maths, English and science subjects, and an overall increase in the number of higher grades across all subjects, continuing our strong upward trend over the last five years.

"Our pupils have worked exceptionally hard during their five years at secondary school to achieve these grades, demonstrating a great deal of determination and resilience. We are so proud of all of them!

“It has been wonderful to speak with pupils and parents about pupil successes and next steps, and we wish all of our pupils the very best of luck for their future success and happiness.

Many students will be staying on to continue studies at the Deanery’s sixth form.

Andy McGlown, headteacher of St Peter’s High in Orrell, said: “We are delighted to celebrate another strong set of results with our Year 11 pupils.

"This year group started high school in the middle of the pandemic with all the disruption and emotional impact that had.

"They have done extremely well to achieve the exam results that we are celebrating with them today and which compare well with previous years. It is a testimony to their hard work and resilience.”

Headteacher of St John Fisher High School in Beech Hill, Alison Rigby, said: “We are proud of the performances of our young people and we have had some noticeable individual successes as well.

"Many of our subjects have seen a rise in their overall results in comparison to last year

"Our outcomes are getting stronger and this is despite the huge upheaval we had in moving into our new school.

"Well done to all our students for their incredible resilience and hard work. Onwards and upwards!”

And Nicola Daniels, headteacher of Cansfield High in Ashton, said: “We are so proud of the hard work and achievements of our students. Congratulations Class of 2025!”

Shevington High headteacher John Bennett said: “Wow, what an incredible achievement for Shevington High School!

"We are so proud to announce our best-ever exam results

"A huge congratulations to all our incredible students for their hard work and dedication. We are also so grateful to our amazing staff for their tireless support and commitment.

"This year's results mean that we are again, one of the top schools in Wigan. Life is what you make it at Shevington High School!”

Leigh’s Bedford High School saw many students achieving grades 9, 8, and 7 across a wide range of subjects.

Headteacher Paul McCaffery said: “Today we are delighted to celebrate with our Class of 2025 as they receive their well-deserved GCSE grades.

"These fantastic results represent a tremendous achievement for both students and staff who have worked incredibly hard to achieve this level of success. A huge thank you must also go to our Year 11 parents and guardians who have provided essential support and encouragement to their children, particularly during the past 12 months.”

Mr McCaffery added: “We wish all of our students the very best for the future. They now leave us not only rewarded with academic results, but also with the ambition and readiness to thrive in the next steps of wherever their journey takes them.”

The Year 11 students gathered at the Manchester Road school this morning to collect their results envelopes and celebrate together.

Here are just some of the great stories of outstanding individual success from Bedford’s students today:

Julia Wierzba gained eight Grade 9s and one Grade 8 in her GCSEs. Julia said: “I am really happy with my examination results. I am planning to take A-levels at Winstanley College to support my career path of becoming a Scientist.”

Claudia Chan achieved five Grade 9s, four Grade 8s, and one Grade 7. She said: “A massive thank you to all of my teachers at Bedford – I would not have been able to achieve these results without their support. I am looking forward to studying business, economics, and maths at St John Rigby in September.”

Nathan Prescott achieved three Grade 9s, five Grade 8s, and one Grade 7, and will use these results to progress to his A-levels. He said: “I am really proud of my results; I have exceeded what I thought I would get. I am excited for the next step – going to St John Rigby to study economics, maths, biology, and Spanish.”