News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Second Wigan school closes due to icy conditions

Pupils at a Wigan school were working from home today (December 13) after bosses said it wasn’t safe to attend classes due to the cold weather.

By Charles Graham
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 8:10am

Golborne High gave parents and children good notice on Monday that the school would not be opening the following day because of concerns over icy conditions in the grounds.

There were complaints from some parents when Standish High informed them at only an hour’s notice on Monday that it had been decided that their school wasn’t safe to attend that day because of the weather.

Hide Ad
Read More
Wigan Council admits it has lowered the temperature of the borough's swimming po...
Golborne High School was closing on Tuesday December 13 due to icy conditions.
Most Popular

Golborne issued the following statement: “Due to health and safety issues school will be closed to all pupils and staff tomorrow (Tuesday December 13).

"All pupils will be expected to complete their lessons live from home.

Hide Ad

"All lessons will accessed on Teams and will be delivered live by staff.

"Another risk assessment of the site will take place tomorrow and we will inform you when school will reopen.

Hide Ad

"Please contact school via Edulink if you need assistance.”

Meanwhile Standish High has announced that it would be re-opened for business on Tuesday.

Wigan