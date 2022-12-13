Second Wigan school closes due to icy conditions
Pupils at a Wigan school were working from home today (December 13) after bosses said it wasn’t safe to attend classes due to the cold weather.
Golborne High gave parents and children good notice on Monday that the school would not be opening the following day because of concerns over icy conditions in the grounds.
There were complaints from some parents when Standish High informed them at only an hour’s notice on Monday that it had been decided that their school wasn’t safe to attend that day because of the weather.
Golborne issued the following statement: “Due to health and safety issues school will be closed to all pupils and staff tomorrow (Tuesday December 13).
"All pupils will be expected to complete their lessons live from home.
"All lessons will accessed on Teams and will be delivered live by staff.
"Another risk assessment of the site will take place tomorrow and we will inform you when school will reopen.