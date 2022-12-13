Golborne High gave parents and children good notice on Monday that the school would not be opening the following day because of concerns over icy conditions in the grounds.

There were complaints from some parents when Standish High informed them at only an hour’s notice on Monday that it had been decided that their school wasn’t safe to attend that day because of the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Golborne High School was closing on Tuesday December 13 due to icy conditions.

Golborne issued the following statement: “Due to health and safety issues school will be closed to all pupils and staff tomorrow (Tuesday December 13).

"All pupils will be expected to complete their lessons live from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All lessons will accessed on Teams and will be delivered live by staff.

"Another risk assessment of the site will take place tomorrow and we will inform you when school will reopen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please contact school via Edulink if you need assistance.”