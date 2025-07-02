Teachers at a Wigan special school are taking their fourth week of strike action in a long-running dispute.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) working at Nugent House School, in Billinge, have walked out until Friday.

They claim Nugent Care Ltd has refused to recognise trade unions for teachers in the school and failed to make a pay award for teachers for 2024-25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the charity says it has increased pay and is facing “significant pressures in an ever-increasing challenging economy”.

The picket line at Nugent House School, Billinge

It is currently looking at Nugent House School joining The Progress Group, an alternative education provider with independent secondary schools around the country.

NEU senior regional officer Jim Dye said: “This is now a long-running dispute that we have always believed could have been easily resolved by the employer, but at every stage they have deliberately refused to do so.

"Nugent Care claim to have no money and yet the amount it would cost to settle the pay dispute has been more than accumulated by them due to not paying wages while the strike has needlessly dragged on, so their claim does not stack up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We invited ACAS to support negotiations, but even they couldn’t persuade the employer to act responsibly.”

Regional officer Pauline Rodmell said: “Our members are devastated for the pupils that they have been forced by their employer to take so much strike action, but they are also determined and angry at what the employer has done to them.

"Nugent Care are offloading the school to another company shortly and appear to have forgotten their own responsibilities to solve the problems they have created as a result.”

A spokesman for Nugent said: “We always want to ensure our teaching salaries are fair and competitive for the charity sector so our teams feel valued for the important work they do. That is why we committed to increasing overall pay for our educators by 13 per cent since 2022/23 and have introduced a four per cent cost of living increase from April 1, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can confirm that we are in open dialogue with all parties involved to find a way forward together.

“We are also proud to be a Real Living Wage employer, despite rising financial pressures for us as a charitable organisation and independent school provider for young people with complex social, emotional and mental health needs. Any income generated by Nugent is reinvested into our charity which works with vulnerable people across the Liverpool city region.

“Along with many other charities, we are facing significant pressures in an ever-increasing challenging economy with stretched local authority budgets. As an independent school, we are also facing the challenge of liability for VAT from January 1, 2025.”

Meanwhile, strike action continues at Outwood Academy Hindley, where members of the NEU have pledged to walk out for 10 days in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are opposed to plans to extend the length of the school day by 30 minutes, fearing increased stress, reduced planning time and a deterioration in work-life balance.

But members of NASUWT have not joined them this week after agreeing to pause their industrial action.

The school trust says the extension is necessary as it currently falls short of the minimum school week of 32.5 hours and pupils will have more time to learn.