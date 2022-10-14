Wigan college students work with monks and visit temples during trip to Thailand

Teenagers from St John Rigby College in Orrell had the adventure of a lifetime on an all-expenses paid trip, thanks to the Government’s Turing Fund, which provides students with international opportunities in education and training across the world.

Money was raised for the Future Sense Foundation, a charity which aims to ensure that volunteers have a long-lasting impact in the communities in which they work and fulfil the UN’s sustainable development goals.

The students spent the first week planning and delivering English workshops to novice monks in a variety of temple schools in the rural town of Mae Sariang

Helping the monks with their English skills, they taught several topics including introducing themselves, body parts and the environment.

Evening activities consisted of tree planting to offset their carbon footprint, as well as planning for the following day’s sessions.

Students were then treated with a weekend in the bustling city of Chiang Mai, where they visited temples and night markets, and relaxed with a “pool day” at a five-star hotel.

The students held English workshops to help locals with their language skills

During the second week, the students travelled to the world-renowned Elephant Nature Park founded by award-winning conservationist Lek Chailert.

They cared for the elephants by unloading thousands of watermelons on daily deliveries, cutting bananas from their stems, cleaning elephant enclosures and even making fruit and rice cakes for the animals birthdays.