Wigan Council has thrown its support behind a national campaign that calls for educational reforms to help those with dyslexia.

Councillors said the Jamie Oliver Group’s initiative was in line with the local authority’s drive to create fair opportunities across the borough.

A motion tabled at last week’s meeting of the full council received widespread support.

It commits the council to write to government asking for universal screening for dyslexia in primary schools and more resources and training for teachers.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver is calling for educational reforms to help those with dyslexia

Coun Dane Anderton, cabinet portfolio holder for children and families, proposed the motion.

He told the chamber: “I think this speaks to the heart of what education should be; unlocking the potential of every child.

“Dyslexia affects around one in 10 people, yet so many are left struggling in silence, undiagnosed, unsupported and often misunderstood.

“Without early identification, many children face an uphill battle. Jamie Oliver’s campaign not only calls for universal earlier screening but supports teachers, so they have the resources and training to recognise the signs early.”

The Jamie Oliver led campaign has brought the topic into the national spotlight, particularly through a recent documentary that aired earlier this year.

Drawing on his own experiences of being dyslexic but going through his early education undiagnosed, the TV chef has called on the Secretary of State for Education, Bridget Phillipson, to make the changes outlined above.

The motion was seconded by Coun Jess Eastoe, who said: “We’re calling for something very simple, but it is hugely powerful that every child, regardless of how they learn, gets the support they need to succeed.

“As Councillor Anderton has said, dyslexia affects around one in 10 people, and that's three children in every classroom.

“But according to the Dyslexia Association, 80 per cent of those leave school without the diagnosis.

"That's not just a gap in our system, that's a serious failure of potential, and that can be generational as well.

“Often bright and capable young people are mislabelled as unfocused or naughty or deemed a failure before they've even got going, when in reality they're just navigating a system that's not necessarily designed for them.

“And the consequences of undiagnosed dyslexia can be quite profound; low self-esteem, poor academic outcomes, and even higher risk of mental health struggles.”

The motion received approval from the chamber, meaning Wigan Council will officially support the campaign and write to central government.

Coun Eastoe added: “This is about fairness. It's about unlocking potential. It's about saying clearly that every child deserves a chance to finish school and not feel like a failure. They will know their own strengths and be ready for their future.”

Coun Anderton concluded: “There are many different forms and expressions of dyslexia. This is why we need to have trained eyes and ears, if you like, in the classroom to understand what is going on, bringing teachers on board.

“Every child deserves to be seen, understood, and supported, and every teacher also deserves the tools to help them succeed, as well. So, let's support this motion and back the campaign.”

For more information, visit: Jamie's Dyslexia Revolution Campaign