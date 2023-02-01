News you can trust since 1853
Wigan councillors buy books to help school pupils learn about difficult health topics

School pupils will be able to learn about difficult health issues thanks to new books.

By Gaynor Clarke
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Councillors Ron Conway, Laura Flynn and Chris Ready held a meeting with pupils to talk about Happy Smiles Training CIC, where young people with disabilities offer inclusion and diversity training for schools, businesses and community groups.

It is run by Alex Winstanley, from Standish, who also writes children’s books on challenging topics such as understanding dementia or cancer.

School pupils receive the new books from councillors Chris Ready and Laura Flynn
Coun Ready said: “Happy Smiles are making a real difference in our community. They are a great team who are delivering strong, important messages and the books were a real talking point with the children.”

After seeing how interested the pupils were, the councillors bought a set of books for each school in the Aspull, New Springs and Whelley ward for teachers to use.

Alex thanked Coun Ready for organising the event, supporting Happy Smiles and getting his books into schools.

Councillors Laura Flynn and Chris Ready with Alex Winstanley, centre, from Happy Smiles
