Wigan councillors buy books to help school pupils learn about difficult health topics

Councillors Ron Conway, Laura Flynn and Chris Ready held a meeting with pupils to talk about Happy Smiles Training CIC, where young people with disabilities offer inclusion and diversity training for schools, businesses and community groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

School pupils receive the new books from councillors Chris Ready and Laura Flynn

Coun Ready said: “Happy Smiles are making a real difference in our community. They are a great team who are delivering strong, important messages and the books were a real talking point with the children.”

After seeing how interested the pupils were, the councillors bought a set of books for each school in the Aspull, New Springs and Whelley ward for teachers to use.

Alex thanked Coun Ready for organising the event, supporting Happy Smiles and getting his books into schools.