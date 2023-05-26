News you can trust since 1853
Wigan primary school thrilled to maintain ‘Outstanding’ status

A primary school in Wigan has been “thrilled” with their continued excellence as they scored another “Outstanding” following a recent Ofsted inspection.
By George Lythgoe
Published 26th May 2023, 07:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 07:44 BST

It had been 16 years since St Mary and St John Catholic Primary School was last inspected by the regulators.

Maintaining the “Outstanding” status the school attained in 2007 was consolidated by their ambitious curriculum, the highly effective support children receive and exemplary pupil behaviour, inspectors Lisa Whittaker and Steve Bentham explained.

St Mary and St John's RC Primary on StandishgateSt Mary and St John's RC Primary on Standishgate
St Mary and St John's RC Primary on Standishgate
“Pupils’ excellent attitudes to learning show that they love being at school,” the report read.

“They have a powerful sense of belonging to this friendly and caring school community.

“They develop exceptional relationships with staff and with each other. Pupils feel included and valued.They feel safe, and they are kept safe.”

The report went on to highlight how the pupils have access to a very wide range of opportunities to develop their talents and interests. This includes theatre workshops or speakers for careers guidance.

Speaking after the Ofsted report was announced, headteacher Louise Vose said: “We are very proud of our pupils and thrilled for our whole school community. Our staff team and governors are fully dedicated to the outcomes of all our pupils.

“We embrace every individual and set ambitious expectations for all our pupils. Pupils develop exceptional relationships with staff.

“Their achievement is remarkable. Our mission statement ‘in the light of Jesus we learn to shine’ is fully reflected in the detail within the report and in everything we continuously strive to achieve for our pupils.

“We are delighted that this has been recognised for all our staff, governors, pupils and families.”

