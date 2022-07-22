Wigan school pupils learn about dangers of carrying weapons with new bee sculpture

Seized weapons were used by British Ironwork Centre to create a sculpture of a bee, in partnership with Greater Manchester Police.

It is being used as an education tool and recently went to Outwood Academy in Hindley.

Pupils learn about the bee at Outwood Academy Hindley

Principal Jude Norman said: “It was an invaluable opportunity for the whole school community to see the powerful and thought-provoking sculpture made from seized or surrendered weapons from the Greater Manchester area. The students were able to talk to police officers about the work they do to keep the community safe and its message of anti-aggression and anti-violence was very clear.