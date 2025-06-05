School staff waved flags and carried placards as they took to the picket line for the first of six days of strike action.

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) and NASUWT at Outwood Academy Hindley walked out on Tuesday over plans to increase the length of the school day.

Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT), which runs the school, wants to extend the school day by 30 minutes, as it currently falls short of the minimum school week of 32.5 hours and pupils will have more time to learn.

But union leaders and members are concerned about the impact this will have on teachers’ working hours, workload and the welfare of staff and pupils.

Teachers, union members and supporters on the picket line outside Outwood Academy Hindley

NASUWT says that while the school day currently ends at 2.30pm, it still consists of five 60-minute lessons and 20-minute form time, which is typical of the vast majority of secondary schools.

The proposed changes would extend form time and introduce a later finishing time of 3pm.

According to NASUWT, many schools extend the day by having longer break and lunch times, rather than having staff work more hours.

NASUWT national executive member for OGAT Hindley Rachel Knight and NASUWT Wigan secretary Mike Wilkinson on the official picket line at Outwood Academy Hindley

It says pupils at Outwood Academy Hindley currently have a 15-minute morning break and 30 minutes at lunchtime, with a “significant” number of pupils unable to eat or use the toilet in that time, and no opportunities for pupils to take part in extracurricular activities during the school day.

Rachel Knight, NASUWT national executive member for OGAT Hindley, said: “Members are angry that they are being forced to change their directed working hours with little to no benefit on the children they teach.

“OGAT have said that the change will bring Hindley into line with other schools, but in fact they will be teaching more hours than any other local school in the area, which all have longer breaks and lunchtimes.

Matt Wrack, NASUWT acting general secretary, said: “As a general rule, teachers in OGAT schools do not have shorter working hours than in other schools and academy trusts and we do not consider that these plans in their current form are in the best interests of either staff or pupils.

Mike Till joins the industrial action at Outwood Academy Hindley

“Any change in length of the school day should focus on lengthening the lunch break to actually enable adequate time for pupils to queue for and eat their lunch, use the toilets and have a break before resuming lessons. The current lunch break is so short that some pupils are not eating or using the toilets which has a detrimental impact on their health, welfare and ability to focus on learning. Teachers are being equally affected by the inadequacy of the current lunch break.

“OGAT is damaging the morale of its staff with these proposals. All they are asking for are working conditions which reflect the hard work they already put in to help pupils achieve their best and which will support the wellbeing of the students they teach.

“We urge OGAT to agree to resume negotiations with us with a view to avoiding further industrial action and resolving this dispute.”

The NEU claims the proposed changes would lead to increased stress, reduced planning time and a deterioration in work-life balance for teachers and support staff.

Karen Parkin, district and branch secretary for Wigan NEU, teacher Nick Smith and Wigan NEU member Melanie Turner at the picket line at Outwood Academy Hindley

Peter Middleman, North West regional secretary for the NEU, said: “Our committed and hard-working members of the National Education Union have voted for strike action on the grounds of workload and changes to the current school day.

"This is not a decision they have taken lightly, as they have the best interest of the children at heart.

"They need a realistic working day. Teachers already have a huge workload which is having significant impact on the retention of teachers in schools. Teachers are working harder and longer.

"The trust can no longer ignore the pressures teachers are under. It’s time to invest in what truly matters, support the staff and pupils.

"Squeezing more teaching into an already jam-packed working day is not the solution. Outwood Grange Academies are putting more strain on teachers, on their work-life balance and affecting the families of teaching staff.”

Further strike action will take place across 14 OGAT schools in the North West, Yorkshire, North East and East Midlands on June 10, 11, 17, 18 and 19.

A trust spokesman said: "We believe every minute in school counts and increasing our students' learning time is vital for their academic success and personal development. Our pupils have told us they want to develop life skills such as financial literacy, more careers education and more time to debate issues they experience in their lives, and our re-modelled week will mean we can deliver this and more for them.

"We understand that changes to the school day can have an impact on our colleagues and families. That's why we underwent a thorough 12-week consultation with our trade union partners and colleagues. We are grateful for the constructive feedback we received, which has been instrumental in shaping our final plans. The original proposal has been significantly adapted based on this feedback. We have also made a commitment to continue to meet regularly with the trade unions to identify any unnecessary workload so that the new school week is overall ‘workload neutral’.

“Despite this genuine consultation and the changes made to the proposal, we are surprised and exceptionally disappointed that our trade union partners have chosen to take strike action over this matter. This disappointment is heightened by the fact that industrial action has been called during the crucial exam season, a time our students have worked incredibly hard for and deserve a stable and supportive environment to demonstrate their learning.

"We respect the right of our colleagues to express their views and remain open to constructive dialogue and collaborative working, but we also want to ensure our students are prioritised and provided with the best possible education, particularly during their exams."