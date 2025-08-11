Wigan to have new state-of-the-art Construction Technical Excellence College
The institution will be one of 10 new Construction Technical Excellence Colleges around the country aimed at creating more home-grown talent rather than relying on skilled workers from overseas.
Thousands of future builders, bricklayers, electricians, carpenters and plumbers will learn cutting edge skills at state-of-the-art facilities which, in Wigan’s case, will be at the college’s Pagefield site where construction is already taught..
The Government says that specialist colleges will deliver the workforce needed to “turbocharge” the building of new homes, schools and hospitals.
Wigan will get a share of a a £100m Government purse to help deliver well-paid jobs for British workers, support the construction sector and deliver the government’s commitment to build 1.5 million homes through its Plan for Change.
How much of that cash they will get is yet to be announced, nor on what it will exactly be spent, but new equipment and other facilities are sure to be part of it.
Wigan Council leader David Molyneux said: “This announcement is fantastic news, naming Wigan and Leigh College as the North-West lead and one of only 10 new Construction Technical Excellence Colleges across the country.
“We have to enable people to access education, training and opportunities in as many different ways as possible, and I am a passionate advocate for apprenticeships and the doors that they can open. This investment into the future will set people in our area up for success, enabling them to gain skills and get into work in this thriving industry.”
College Principal Anna Dawe said ‘We are very proud to be named as the Construction Technical Excellence College for the North West.
"It is a testament to the work undertaken by our construction staff and students.
"This accolade really resonates for a college that started life as a Technical Mining College over 100 years ago, in a borough that now has double the national rate of employment in the construction sector.
"Construction is pivotal to the economy of Wigan borough, Greater Manchester and the wider region so this is a real opportunity to provide a strong, co-ordinated response to the skills challenges facing the sector.”
By the end of this year, Wigan and Leigh College will have invested over £5m in its construction facilities.
The colleges will soon be online to deliver high quality skills training, announced in the same week that young people across the country get their results in A-levels, T Levels and a range of vocational qualifications.
A recent survey found that the percentage of construction firms funding or offering training to their workers has fallen from 57 per cent in 2011 to 49 per cent in 2024.
This coincides with an increasing reliance on construction workers coming to the UK from abroad, preventing young people from filling the skills needs of our nation and perpetuating the issue of almost one million young people not being in education, employment or training.