Wigan and Leigh College is to receive millions from the Government to become the North West’s new specialist centre training youngsters to be building industry aces experts.

The institution will be one of 10 new Construction Technical Excellence Colleges around the country aimed at creating more home-grown talent rather than relying on skilled workers from overseas.

Thousands of future builders, bricklayers, electricians, carpenters and plumbers will learn cutting edge skills at state-of-the-art facilities which, in Wigan’s case, will be at the college’s Pagefield site where construction is already taught..

The Government says that specialist colleges will deliver the workforce needed to “turbocharge” the building of new homes, schools and hospitals.

Wigan will get a share of a a £100m Government purse to help deliver well-paid jobs for British workers, support the construction sector and deliver the government’s commitment to build 1.5 million homes through its Plan for Change.

How much of that cash they will get is yet to be announced, nor on what it will exactly be spent, but new equipment and other facilities are sure to be part of it.

Wigan Council leader David Molyneux said: “This announcement is fantastic news, naming Wigan and Leigh College as the North-West lead and one of only 10 new Construction Technical Excellence Colleges across the country.

By the end of this year, Wigan and Leigh College will have invested over £5m in its construction facilities

“We have to enable people to access education, training and opportunities in as many different ways as possible, and I am a passionate advocate for apprenticeships and the doors that they can open. This investment into the future will set people in our area up for success, enabling them to gain skills and get into work in this thriving industry.”

College Principal Anna Dawe said ‘We are very proud to be named as the Construction Technical Excellence College for the North West.

"It is a testament to the work undertaken by our construction staff and students.

"This accolade really resonates for a college that started life as a Technical Mining College over 100 years ago, in a borough that now has double the national rate of employment in the construction sector.

"Construction is pivotal to the economy of Wigan borough, Greater Manchester and the wider region so this is a real opportunity to provide a strong, co-ordinated response to the skills challenges facing the sector.”

The colleges will soon be online to deliver high quality skills training, announced in the same week that young people across the country get their results in A-levels, T Levels and a range of vocational qualifications.

A recent survey found that the percentage of construction firms funding or offering training to their workers has fallen from 57 per cent in 2011 to 49 per cent in 2024.

This coincides with an increasing reliance on construction workers coming to the UK from abroad, preventing young people from filling the skills needs of our nation and perpetuating the issue of almost one million young people not being in education, employment or training.

This builds on the £625m investment announced in March, which will separately be used to train up to 60,000 more skilled construction workers by 2029.

This will pay for new foundation apprenticeships, skills boot-camps and industry placements for school leavers, all of which will help lay foundations for long term economic growth through the government’s Plan for Change.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “We need skilled workers to deliver the homes, schools and hospitals that communities across the country are crying out for, and today’s announcement underlines our commitment to the next generation of homegrown talent.

“Construction Technical Excellence Colleges will enable us to invest in people and give them the skills they need to break down barriers to opportunity in an industry which is essential to delivering growth through our Plan for Change.”

David Hughes, Chief Executive of the Association of Colleges, said: "Today’s announcement is very positive news for people wanting good jobs, for the construction employers looking for skilled people and for the government's ambitions to build 1.5 million new homes.

“It represents significant investment and trust in the 10 successful colleges, and the college sector, recognising their crucial role in boosting the country’s construction sector by opening up high quality learning opportunities all over the country."