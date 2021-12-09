Young Wigan plastering ace aims for international glory

Sam at the championships

Sam Dean, who has nearly completed his Level 2 Apprenticeship with Wigan and Leigh College while working with IB Plastering, has since gained full time employment with the Eccleston-based company.

The former Ashton St Edmund Arrowsmith RC High School pupil won his North West regional heat after impressing judges with his technical ability and was one of just six competitors to reach the final.

Sam said: “I didn’t except to win but I guess the judges thought I was the best on the day. It was a good experience, especially to see all the other trades and to see what they were doing.

Sam Dean is among the skills elite

“The company I work for said they were proud of me and commented on how well I had done.”

The plasterer, who comes from Ashton, had three modules to do in a set amount of time while judges would go around and look at the finalists’ work.

Sam said:“We had to showcase a bit of everything from running moulds, floating and skimming to beading up, coving and using casting plaster moulds.”

Sam has already got himself a full-time job

Sam was encouraged by his tutor to take part in the competition because of his high skill level shown throughout the second year of his apprenticeship.

Plastering lecturer, Michael Simm said: “We are thrilled that Sam has achieved such a prestigious award for his plastering skills.

“He was up against tough competition from apprentices nationwide and has clearly shown the judges his highly developed precision skills.”

In a normal year, Sam’s gold medal performance would have meant he would have been selected to represent the Great Britain team at the WorldSkills final, due to take place next year in Shanghai, China.

However, due to the Covid pandemic, the UK team was already in place for this and has been getting coached for the last 18 months from the previous national final.

But it does mean Sam will get the opportunity to compete again in next year’s national finals for a place in the GB team for the 2024 WorldSkills finals in France.