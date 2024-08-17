Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A talented Latics youth player desperately needs surgery to keep his career ambitions on track.

And even if the op can’t help Conor Spelman fulfil his footballing dreams as everyone hopes, it is still vital to his continuing to live a normal life.

The 15-year-old centre back has been one of the club’s rising stars in recent years and has captained teams above his own age.

At just 15, young Conor Spelman is a very promising footballer, but he desperately needs knee surgery

But he has been dogged by injury, namely to his left knee which has now been twisted and dislocated three times during training.

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital doctors weren’t too concerned after the first two accidents but for it to happen to one so young three times before he turns 16 is cause for worry, especially as the latest injury, sustained at the Christopher Park training ground last month, was the most serious yet.

The problem has been blamed on an extraordinary growing spurt – Conor is already 6ft 4ins – which has over-extended his patella (kneecap) tendon so that it can’t cope.

And so he needs a £9,000 operation to replace the tendon and lower the kneecap, and a charity campaign has been launched to fund it.

His mum Sarah said: “The specialist says that knee surgery is required, no question. An MRI does not pick up everything, so while they are confident the operation will be a success, it won’t be until they are in there that they will know the extent of what needs to be done.

"Only then will they know whether he can smash a football career or has to take another path. But this needs to be done just for his general health. If not, even just walking down the street could cause it to pop out and he wouldn’t be able to run with it.”

The family, who live in Crosby, say that Wigan Athletic have been “magnificent” with Conor and done everything they can.

Unfortunately, as a part-time Youth Development Stage player he is not covered in the same way as the full-time players, but Wigan have helped the Spelmans explore all possible options and have pledged to provide all his physiotherapy now and rehabilitation post-surgery.

Sarah said: “We are very grateful and completely get it. We see it from both sides too because I have another son, Seb, who is older and he has just undergone a cruciate ligament repair and Latics have taken full care of that."

A GoFundMe page has been launched which is accepting donations plus sponsorship for a hike up Mount Snowdon, organised by footballing mums and which Sarah herself will be taking part. The amount raised is already closing in on the halfway mark.

Sarah said: “Conor has been very brave. When he was last injured, the joint wouldn’t just pop back in like it had before and it was agony for him.

"Even if the operation does not work out for football, he still needs this, just to let him run and walk normally again.

"We are very grateful for all the support we have received from the club, hospital and all manner of wellwishers.”