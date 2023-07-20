Boss of Wigan's sexual health services shares tips for a 'care-free summer'

Spectrum Sexual Health has launched a campaign to help people have a pleasurable experience while protecting themselves.

Sue Hansford, head of sexual health services in Wigan and Leigh, said: “During travel people often feel ‘free’ from their normal lives and habits and change their behaviour patterns. Having sex with a new or casual partner whilst travelling is not uncommon and is often unplanned and unprotected.

Wiganers are being encouraged to consider their sexual health this summer

"Spectrum are launching their summer campaign Your Summer Sorted to showcase that Spectrum has everything you need to enjoy a pleasurable summer safely with all the necessary advice, information and tips to keep ourselves and any prospective partners safe.”

The campaign aims to highlight the risks of having unprotected sex, importance of using condoms and keeping a track on sexual health.

Sue said: “It’s always a good idea to take charge of your sexual health and a routine STI test before and after a holiday or when changing sexual partners is a good habit to get into. That, along with always engaging in safe sex, carrying condoms and obtaining consent with a partner, are some of our top tips for enjoying a care-free summer.”

Spectrum Community Health CIC offers free, confidential and non-judgemental sexual health services in Wigan, and Leigh, with information on all areas related to relationships and sexual health, along with a dedicated campaign page on how to enjoy a summer in a safe and fun way.

