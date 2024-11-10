A Wigan grandad who died from cancer has left a lasting legacy which could make a real difference for other patients and their loved ones.

Peter Hurst, from Beech Hill, thought he was struggling to get over coronavirus in December 2020.

He was devastated to be told that he actually had small cell lung cancer, a very aggressive form of the disease which was incurable.

Doctors gave him the shocking news he would live for just six to nine months.

Peter Hurst with wife Cheryl

He was later told the cancer had spread to his brain, and while that was treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, it then spread to his adrenal gland.

Mr Hurst, a retired company director, exceeded his prognosis and spent an extra three years with his family.

He was 77 years old when he died on September 24, leaving his wife of 51 years Cheryl, their two daughters and three grandchildren.

Peter Hurst died in September, more than three years after being diagnosed with lung cancer

Sadly, his beloved pet dog Dottie died just a week later, causing further heartbreak for his loved ones.

During his battle with cancer, Mr Hurst took part in a medical trial, where staff told him about fund-raising for research into why some cancers become drug resistant and what can be done about it.

Money was being raised for a PhD research student to look into drug resistance and construction work was being carried out on a large new building at The Christie, where researchers and medics could work together.

Mr and Mrs Hurst, along with Dottie, appeared in a video supporting the fund-raising appeal, which was shared to the University of Manchester’s alumni.

They also encouraged their friends and family to donate to The Christie so it could continue to support patients with cancer.

By sharing his story, Mr Hurst helped to raise more than £139,000 for the university over the last two years, which is now supporting a PhD student and his research into drug resistance in cancer.

It is hoped that if answers can be found, they could make a real difference in the fight against the disease.

Also, work has almost finished on the new building at The Christie where more research will be carried out.

Mrs Hurst said: “Hopefully, by doing the research for drug resistance, it will help everybody that’s got cancer, especially the people like Peter, who was stage four when he was diagnosed. He tolerated all the treatment, but, unfortunately, eventually the drugs didn’t work anymore and that was it.

"He was taken off the treatment and lived for seven or eight months after that. The doctor said he would probably have six months.”

Money was also raised for Wigan and Leigh Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Care in honour of Mr Hurst following the care he received, including through the hospice at home service.

There will be a tree in his memory at the hospice’s annual Light for a Life service, which will take place on Sunday, December 1.

Mrs Hurst said: “The hospice and the Macmillan nurses were very helpful and looked after him. The carers were amazing that they sent for him.”