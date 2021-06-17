Covid-19 case rate in Wigan continues to rise

Wigan Council s weekly coronavirus tracker showed there were 784 new cases of Covid-19 identified in the borough between June 5 and June 11.

This gives a rate of 238.5 cases per 100,000 residents, an increase from the previous week.

Overall the borough has the fifth-highest case rate in the city-region.

Wigan's latest figure is above the North West rate of 192.5 cases per 100,000 residents and well above the England rate of 72.6 per 100,000 people.

Only two of the borough's 25 wards saw a decrease from the previous week in their case numbers for the most recent period, running between June 3 and June 9.

The two where case numbers went down were Orrell and Leigh South.

Ince had the highest rate of cases for the latest week, with Hindley Green having the second highest rate. Ince, Ashton, Lowton East and Leigh East saw the highest

relative increases from the previous week.

The number of people in hospital in the borough with the novel coronavirus has also gone up.

As of June 15, there were 19 Covid-positive patients at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh (WWL) Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust's hospitals.

This comes after several weeks in which the number of people in hospital with the virus had reduced almost to zero.

Two deaths mentioning Covid-19 on the certificate were registered in the borough in the latest week of data, which runs up to June 4.

As of that date there have been 1,010 deaths mentioning the novel coronavirus registered in Wigan, with 81 per cent of those occurring in hospitals, 13 per cent in care homes and four per cent at home.

There were 11 primary schools, six secondary schools, two colleges, an early-years setting, a nursery and a special school in the borough which had confirmed Covid-19 cases between June 2 and June 8.

As of June 8, 93 per cent of contacts in all the cases escalated to local tracing teams had been successfully managed.