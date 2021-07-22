Wigan has highest Covid-19 case rate in Greater Manchester

Wigan Council's latest coronavirus tracker revealed the borough had the highest case rate of any of the 10 Greater Manchester boroughs for the latest week.

There were 2,586 new cases identified in the borough between July 10 and July 16.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only was this the highest in Greater Manchester, it was also the 23rd biggest rate recorded in England for the last week.

The incidence rate among over-60s in Wigan for that seven-day period was 172.8 cases per 100,000 people, the fourth-highest in the city-region.

Wigan was also higher than the Greater Manchester and North West averages for cases.

The Delta variant, which is more easily transmissible, now accounts for most of the positive cases in the borough, the council's tracker said.

The novel coronavirus

The number of people in hospital who have tested positive for Covid-19 has also risen.

There were 24 Covid-positive patients in Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh (WWL) Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust's hospitals as of July 20.

And in the latest week of statistics available, which run up to July 9, there were seven deaths registered in Wigan with Covid-19 mentioned on the certificate.

This was an increase of five from the previous week.

Across the borough 17 of the 25 council wards saw an increase in cases in the latest week, which runs between July 8 and July 14, compared to the previous one.

The eight wards which saw a decrease in cases were Abram, Atherleigh, Atherton, Hindley Green, Pemberton, Shevington with Lower Ground, Tyldesley and Worsley Mesnes.

Golborne and Lowton West had the highest rate of cases for the latest week, followed by Lowton East.

There were 123 cases recorded in Golborne and Lowton West, and 127 in Lowton East.

Wigan West, Standish with Langtree, and Golborne and Lowton West wards saw the highest relative increases from the previous week.

The novel coronavirus is also continuing to have a significant impact on the borough's schools.

In the latest week of data, which runs between July 7 and July 13, there was at least one confirmed positive case of Covid-19 among either pupils or staff reported to Wigan's Health Protection Team at 44 primary schools, 17 high schools, two colleges, eight nurseries or early years' settings and two special schools.

As the latest tracker was published Wigan Council took to social media to urge residents to continue doing everything they can to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The local authority's Twitter account said: "The message from us is: 'keep going! '

"Legal restrictions may have lifted but it’s important we continue to keep Wigan Borough safe by wearing a face covering, washing our hands and watching our distance.

"Don’t let our hard work be for nothing."

Local tracing teams had successfully managed 93 per cent of contacts in all the cases escalated to them as of July 20.