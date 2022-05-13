Dementia care provider with Wigan bases appoints a new chief executive

Martin Rix joins from Norse Care, which is based in Norfolk, where he was chief operating officer, and responsible for services in 36 care homes and housing with care schemes.

The company says he will bring to the role his experience of overseeing specialist dementia and nursing settings and managing operations, and extensive insight into development projects and property consultancy, as a chartered surveyor and civil engineering graduate.

Newly appointed Cheif Executive of Belong care services, Martin Rix.

Mr Rix said: “Belong villages are a leading light within the sector, making a significant contribution to driving standards and creating opportunities, particularly for people with dementia.

“It is a very exciting time to be joining the organisation, and I’m looking forward to working alongside an incredibly dedicated and talented team, as we continue to innovate into the future.”

Chair of the board, Nicola Brooks, said: “We are delighted to welcome Martin to Belong’s executive team.

His appointment followed a rigorous recruitment process and we have every confidence that we have found someone with the leadership skills and integrity to take the organisation forward into a new era of growth as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Belong care villages in Atherton.

It follows the retirement of former chief executive, Tracey Stakes, in January 2022.

Since then, Belong’s chief operating officer, Stacey McCann, and chief finance officer, Chris Hughes, have jointly covered the post.

Belong is a gold accredited investor in people and offers extensive opportunities for career progression.

Applicants without prior care experience can also apply and benefit from on-the-job training.