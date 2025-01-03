Family 'desperate' to get Wigan grandmother home after five weeks in US hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan grandmother who has spent five weeks in an American hospital remains immobile, as her family continues to raise money to fly her home.

Patricia Bunting, 76, fell ill with coronavirus and flu during a three-week holiday to Orlando, Florida, with her family.

She was taken to hospital and spent five days in intensive care, before being moved to critical care.

Mrs Bunting, from Poolstock, had hoped to return home for Christmas, but the festivities have passed and she remains in hospital in the USA.

She did not have travel insurance, after being quoted £3,000 to £6,000, which would have doubled the cost of the holiday she had saved up for over two years.

So her loved ones have been working to raise £50,000 to cover a flight home so that her treatment can continue here.

In an update on the GoFundMe page, her daughter Emma wrote: “My mum is still suffering from severe swelling on her hands, feet and legs. Mum had her catheter removed to remove the risk of further infections but unfortunately this was put back in place due to her not being able to pass urine naturally. This is being investigated by doctors to determine the cause. Her haemoglobin and platelet levels still remain on the low side and she has fluctuating blood pressure.

"Mum is still on constant flow oxygen at 45 per cent. She still isn’t yet mobile after being in hospital for the last five weeks.”

More than £39,000 has now been raised towards the cost of flying Mrs Bunting back to the UK, with more than 1,600 separate donations made.

Her family say they are “desperate” to bring her home.

Emma wrote: “We are still working with the hospital and independent air ambulance companies to determine the best options for mum to get home safely.

"We as a family are desperate to get mum home but she needs to be able to make the long journey home safely.

"It’s heartbreaking that she has missed Christmas at home with all her loving family and also now new year.”

Donations to the appeal can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/help-to-get-my-mum-home-for-life-saving-care.