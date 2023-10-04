News you can trust since 1853
Farewell to 'visible and approachable leader' leaving Wigan's hospitals for neighbouring trust

The chief executive of Wigan’s hospitals will leave a “definite legacy” as he moves to a neighbouring trust.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 4th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read
Those were the words of Mark Jones, chairman of Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s (WWL) board of directors, as it was announced Silas Nicholls was stepping down.

He will begin work early next year as chief executive of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Royal Preston and Chorley and South Ribble hospitals.

Mr Nicholls was WWL’s director of strategy and planning and deputy chief executive from 2010 to 2014, before returning as CEO in October 2019.

Silas Nicholls, right, at the opening of Leigh Infirmary's Jean Heyes reablement unit, with WWL chairman Mark Jones, Leigh MP James Grundy and Wigan Council leader Coun David MolyneuxSilas Nicholls, right, at the opening of Leigh Infirmary's Jean Heyes reablement unit, with WWL chairman Mark Jones, Leigh MP James Grundy and Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux
He led WWL’s response to the pandemic and the recovery effort and has been responsible for a number of changes across the trust, which runs Wigan and Leigh infirmaries and Wrightington Hospital.

Mr Jones said: “There are many things that Silas can be rightly proud of during his time at WWL and he will leave a definite legacy when he departs, not least through the service and site developments that he has been involved in.

“One of his most significant achievements was the creation of an additional ward area to increase capacity during the pandemic, which progressed from concept to delivery within a six-week period. Equally, he made sure WWL was an early adopter of the virtual ward model and he led the development of our community assessment unit, as well as the creation of the Jean Heyes reablement unit. More recently, Silas has been instrumental in the development of the community diagnostic centre and the provision of a new theatre on the Leigh Infirmary site.

“Most of all, Silas has been a visible and approachable leader and I wish him all the very best with this new chapter in his career journey.”

Mr Nicholls said: “I would like to thank the WWL board for welcoming me back and giving me the opportunity to proudly lead WWL as CEO. It has been a privilege to work with such a talented executive team and supportive colleagues across WWL.

“There have been some real challenges that we have collectively tackled together during my time as CEO and I know that WWL will continue to achieve everything it sets out to do.”

WWL will shortly begin the recruitment process for its next chief executive officer.

