Wigan nurse's 50-year career recognised as new hospital ward is named in her honour

A special event was held at the new Jean Heyes Reablement Unit at Leigh Infirmary, as members of Jean’s family cut the ribbon and unveiled a commemorative plaque.

She spent more than half a century with Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust before retiring in 2018.

Jean Heyes' relatives at the opening of the new unit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jean was a passionate supporter of reablement care and worked at the former Whelley Hospital, as well as being Staff Side chairman for many years.

Welcoming guests to the event, chairman Mark Jones said: “With the well-being of patients and staff always at the forefront of her working life, Jean was a real character and will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. It is our honour to name the unit after Jean, as part of her legacy to healthcare throughout the Wigan borough.”

The unit is made up of 24 beds, a dedicated rehab gym and an activities of daily living kitchen to support intensive reablement therapy.

Care is delivered by a range of health and social care professionals including therapists, nurses, GPs, hospital consultants and social care staff.

Staff at the new Jean Heyes Reablement Unit at Leigh Infirmary

The trust’s chief executive Silas Nicholls said: “The Jean Heyes Reablement Unit is something the entire Wigan borough can be proud of. The collective skills and knowledge we have within a multi-disciplinary team, made up of colleagues from partners across health and social care services, means we can use this fantastic new facility to its full potential.

“The unit shares the same philosophy as our community assessment unit at Royal Albert Edward Infirmary and is dedicated to the holistic assessment and treatment of some of the more frail and elderly patients through WWL’s services.

“The care being provided not only focuses on physical health, but also social and emotional well-being, with the aim of helping patients recover and return home more quickly in a safe and supported manner, giving them the opportunity to make the most of their potential to continue to live an independent and fulfilling life.”

Jean's husband Bill Heyes at the official opening

Jean Heyes retired in 2018

Wigan Council leader Coun Dave Molyneux speaks at the event