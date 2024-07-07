Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who collapsed after going into cardiac arrest while taking part in a Wigan parkrun has thanked his fellow runners for "saving his life."

The drama took place during the regular Pennington Flash parkrun yesterday morning (Saturday), which had to be abandoned following the incident.

Fellow runners tore off their tops to keep the casualty warm - despite the fact it was pouring with rain and freezing cold - until emergency services arrived at the scene.

Runners taking part in a previous Pennington Flash parkrun

In a new update posted on Facebook, the organisers said they had been given permission by the runner's wife to confirm his name is David Glover.

The post said: "David had collapsed on our course where he was quickly attended to by fellow parkrunners and volunteers who administered CPR and our event defib. Emergency services were called and were quickly in attendance including the air ambulance.

"David regained consciousness before being taken by ambulance to hospital.

"David is currently awake and alert and waiting to be moved out of Intensive Care to a ward.

Pennington Flash in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"His family pass on their sincere thanks to all those that helped to provide such quick care and support.

"Again, we at Pennington Flash parkrun would like to thank all parkrunners, volunteers, emergency services and park staff that helped out today, and to all runners for their understanding for our aborted parkrun."

Mr Glover also commented in the thread: "Just like to say a big thank you for saving my life today, mind you just finished listening to England nearly gave me another heart attack, I’ll keep you posted and once again thank you all, David.”

Mr Glover's wife added her thanks to everyone who offered vital assistance after he collapsed.

Pennington Flash parkrun's director Aimée Laverick said: "I personally want to say the biggest thank yous to everyone who stepped up to help. I could not have had a better team during such a difficult incident.

"Every single one of you should be immensely proud of yourselves.

"From the marshals who jumped into action on course, to the finish line team who looked after everyone, to the runners who came to help, to everyone who took off their tops to keep David warm with complete disregard to the fact it was pouring with rain and freezing cold, to everyone who did cpr and used the defib, to the amazing doctor and his wife who just so happened to be running behind David.

"Absolutely every single one of you pulled together and without your quick reactions and teamwork it could have been a very different outcome.