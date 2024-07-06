Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a man who died after being found with serious injuries have paid tribute to him, describing him as having a “heart of gold.”

Officers responded to reports that an elderly man had been found on Royal Drive in Leigh on Friday June 28.

They attended the scene and determined that the man’s injuries were not believed to be suspicious.

Patrick McCooey, 72, sadly died several days after being found with serious injuries

Patrick McCooey, aged 72, was taken to hospital for further treatment, but over the ensuing days his condition deteriorated and he sadly died from his injuries on Wednesday (July 3).

His family have now paid tribute to him, saying: “This incident has resulted in Patrick’s untimely death and this has left our family totally devastated and heartbroken.

“Patrick was a very caring person who had a smile for all and a heart of gold. There are the memories we will have to hold.

“If you were in the area and seen or heard anything, no matter how small or trivial, Patricks McCooey’s sisters, brother, nieces and nephews would appreciate if you contact Greater Manchester Police to assist them with their ongoing enquiries.”

Police launched a murder probe after the pensioner’s death.

An 18-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has since been released on bail. Enquiries are still ongoing.

Due to concerns around the initial response to the police report, GMP has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

Following Mr McCooey’s death earlier this week, Det Chief Insp Andrew Naismith, from the Major Incident Team, said: “This incident happened in a residential area, so we are appealing to anyone who may live nearby, or who was in the area on Friday June 28 between 10.30–11.30pm, to please get in touch with us directly.

"We believe the man was assaulted in the street, and that someone out there knows more about this incident.

“Any information you may have, no matter how small it may seem, might be crucial to our investigation and help a grieving family get the answers they deserve.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 8743 quoting log 1379 of 02/07/24.