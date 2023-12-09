A Wigan football club that encourages overweight and obese men to adopt a healthy lifestyle has helped shift a whopping 450 pounds in 2023.

MAN v FAT Football Wigan is hosted by Standish Leisure Centre, Rectory Lane on Wednesday evenings from 7pm and organisers are encouraging local men who wish to make a positive change in their lives to get involved.

Data published by Public Health England in April 2023 suggests that around 71 per cent of adults in Wigan are currently overweight or obese, compared to the national average of 63 per cent.

MAN v FAT

Further data from the National Food Strategy review estimates that every unit of body mass index put on by an individual raises the UK’s annual healthcare costs by around £16.

Aimed at men with a BMI of higher than 27.5, MAN v FAT Football has more than 8,000 players taking part in over 150 clubs across the UK.

The programme was created by Andrew Shanahan, who, fed-up with traditional weight loss classes primarily aimed at women, decided to develop a programme that combines the beautiful game with achievable weight loss goals for men.

Before matches, players are weighed which is followed by a 30-minute game of six-a-side football. Extra goal bonuses are awarded to teams based on their weight loss, contributing alongside scores to league positions.

MAN v FAT Football Wigan coach, John Bilsborrow said: “We are so proud of the progress made by the players and the wider team at our Wigan club.

"The men involved are genuinely changing their lives for the better by improving their physical and mental health, while making new friends and taking part in social enrichment opportunities within the community away from the pitch.

“MAN v FAT is not a lose-fat-fast programme, we encourage body positivity and losing weight at a healthy, sustainable pace. While weight loss is the key goal for players, the programme is perfect for men who want to get back into playing football after time away from the game and improve their fitness gradually, without the stress of getting a group together and booking pitches.

“We are looking for new players to join our club, so if you think MAN v FAT might be for you, get in touch here - https://www.manvfatfootball.org/wigan”

The total amount of weight lost by MAN v FAT players in the UK currently stands at 600,000 pounds. Players are also provided with off-the-pitch support including meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness.