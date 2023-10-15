'Flu fighter' superheroes urge Wigan parents to have their children vaccinated

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new NHS Greater Manchester winter campaign sees Flo and Faisal the “flu fighter” superheroes use protective shields that help to “shoo away” flu germs – with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of under-fives getting their flu vaccinations.

Children aged two to three have one of the highest flu-related hospitalisation rates, with more than 6,000 hospitalised in England last year alone and many more needing A&E care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flu nasal spray is available for many children

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GPs are able to give young children a nasal flu vaccine rather than an injection, to make the experience easier and less stressful.

This helps to reduce their chance of needing hospital care by around two-thirds and helps to prevent it spreading among vulnerable family and friends.

Dr Helen Wall, clinical director for population health at NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care, said: “Flu makes everyone feel ill, but it can be particularly unpleasant for children – with a greater chance of them becoming very unwell and even ending up in hospital.

“Despite this, uptake in flu vaccines for two to three year olds in recent years has been falling, leading to lower levels of immunity among children which can make flu outbreaks more likely and place vulnerable people at greater risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why, with a little help from Flo and Faisal, we are asking for parents and carers across Greater Manchester to take their children to the GP for the flu vaccine.

“Vaccination is our best defence against flu and the nasal flu vaccine makes it really easy for children to get the extra protection needed to keep them and those around them safe.”

Children are being offered the vaccine in schools from early October, with the nasal flu vaccine the most effective for children aged two to 17, but the flu vaccine injection can be given as an alternative.