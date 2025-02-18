For parents half term can be a stressful time 🎒

February half term is finally here with kids across the UK excited to spend a week off school.

However, for parents this can be a stressful time as they try to keep their little ones entertained and active.

Experts at the BACP have shared nine ways parents can reduce their stress levels this half term.

Thankfully experts at the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP) have shared nine ways that parents can beat the stress this February half term and ensure they enjoy quality time with their little ones.

Half term can be a stressful time for parents but it doesn't have to be. | Pexels, August de Richelieu

Set realistic expectations

Counsellor Rachel Vora explains that it’s okay to accept that you can’t do everything this half term and that sometimes your children may end up bored or planned activities may not go to plan, with Rachel adding: “These moments can teach resilience and creativity.”

Schedule 'me' time

It’s not just about looking after the kids this half term, it’s important to set some time aside for self-care. Rachel explains that this “could be anything from a quiet coffee break to a walk in the park. Thirty minutes alone is enough to provide a vital recharging for your emotional and physical energy.”

Connect with other parents

It can be helpful to connect with other parents who can provide support and remind you that you’re not alone in this. Counsellor Armele Philpotts suggests messaging other parents from your child’s friendship group and arranging to meet in local parks.

She explains: “You could try trading childcare with parents of your children's friends, who you trust, to help everyone out. Kids get to play with their friends, and you get some time to work, spend with your partner, or spend with their siblings.”

Get active

Spend some quality family time together by getting active, this doesn’t have to be expensive and can involve a gentle bike ride, visit to the park or even playing a game of football.

Armele suggests: “Many areas offer free or cheaper public transport for children under 16 so pack a picnic and head out on the bus. If the place you’re going to has a tourist information office make that your first stop on arrival - there'll be free activities and suggestions for places to look at nearby.”

Less screen time

Whilst it can be tempting to reach for our screens or scroll social media, there are other ways you can keep yourself and your children entertained this half term.

Rachel explains that practising techniques such as meditation, yoga or deep-breathing exercises can be incredibly helpful in managing stress or anxiety. She adds: “Be mindful as well of how much time you spend on social media. Comparing your everyday moments to the highlights on social media sets unrealistic expectations.”

Stick to their sleep schedule

Sleep is a vital part of your child’s life and making sure they start the day well-rested will set them up for the day ahead. It’s important to stick to their sleep schedule to prevent causing disruption to their sleep when they go back to school next week.

Plan ahead but be prepared for things to change

Plans are great, but it’s important to make it adaptable as not everything will always go the way we had hoped and being able to adapt to changes can help reduce stress.

Let the kids have an input

This is your child’s week off school, so it’s important that you let them have a say in what type of activities they fill their time with. Not only will they get to do something they are interested in, it can also take the pressure of you as the parent to come up with the idea.

Armele suggests: “Decide on some doable activities and allow them to choose between two. If your child has siblings let them take it in turns to choose, with the non-chooser being in charge of something else that day.”

It’s okay if it rains

Weather is always unpredictable, so it’s a good idea to have a backup plan if you wake up to rain. Armele recommends looking for ideas for rainy day activities online, adding that parents should, “remember time together is an opportunity to build connections.”

You can find out more about how to access support for your mental health at Every Mind Matters.