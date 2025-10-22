A Wigan borough dad who discovered he had cancer after struggling to swallow a piece of ham has written a book to help other patients and their loved ones.

David Jones-Stanley was shocked to be diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in October 2021 and faced gruelling treatment.

But four years later, he is in remission and looking forward to the publication of a book he has written about his experiences.

David, who lives in Atherton with his husband James and three sons, said: “In 2021, at 46 years old, I had a problem swallowing. I went downstairs, grabbed a piece of ham from the fridge and couldn’t swallow it.

"It led to an investigation. I had an endoscopy to look at what was going on and they discovered a tumour at the base of my oesophagus at the junction with my stomach.”

David was shocked when doctors told him they would be investigating whether the tumour was cancerous.

He said: "It was very unexpected. I didn’t expect it to be cancer, I thought it might be an ulcer and I would be given normal advice to lose weight, stop drinking, exercise more.

“It was a shock to be told that they were testing the biopsies for cancer. It was a week later that they confirmed it was cancer.”

David, who works as operations director for a technology company, started receiving chemotherapy at The Christie in December 2021.

He then had an esophagectomy at Salford Royal Hospital in March 2022 – surgery to remove his oesophagus and most of his stomach, reshape his stomach and move it higher up his body, and to create a new oesophagus.

David then underwent further rounds of chemotherapy at The Christie until August 2022.

He said everything ran “like clockwork” with his treatment, but he does have side effects.

"Everything happened on time, there were no delays,” he said. “Between being diagnosed and having my first chemo session, it was 42 days, so it was really spot on. Everything was great.

"The effects of things like chemo are challenging. Everybody deals with it differently and everybody has different side effects. For me, the biggest side effects were hair loss, fatigue, nausea, all those things. I also have peripheral neuropathy, which is numbness in the fingers, as a result of the chemo and I’m having treatment at The Christie.

"The surgery was something different. Your body changes. I feel differently now – I sleep sitting up on a wedge pillow because I can’t lie flat. I have to eat small portions regularly, so I have to be really mindful of what it is that I’m eating and I have to be careful of the types of food.”

David has been in remission for more than three years and a recent CT scan confirmed that he remains clear of the disease.

He is still vigilant as he says recurrence of the cancer is “not uncommon”, but is becoming less worried about that over time.

David, now 50, has written a book, entitled Gulp: A Survivor’s Guide of Hope from Cancer, which is about his journey through diagnosis, treatment and recovery.

He said: “About 12 months after I went into recovery, I started to go to support groups at Salford Royal. I met other people who were going through treatment or had been through treatment and that’s when I first got the idea of putting my book together.

"When I was first diagnosed, because it was the back end of Covid, there weren’t any support groups. I had never met anybody with oesophageal cancer. I had spoken to clinicians but they didn’t have a lived experience of it.

"I started to journal through my journey and when I started seeing people at the support groups, I saw the same look in their eyes that I had – that fear, apprehension, confusion – and thought maybe I could help."

David spent 18 months writing the book, taking his time as he relived his experiences.

He describes it as part-memoir, but also a guide for other patients, carers and clinicians to help them understand more.

While he does refer to oesophageal cancer, he believes it will be relevant to anyone going through cancer.

He said: “It’s not hugely serious, as although it’s tackling a serious topic there is a mix of humour in there as well.

“Part of my journey was seeing the humour. It was my way of coping with cancer.”

He has already received positive feedback to the book and said well-known oncologist Prof Karol Sikora described it as "the best patient's account of having cancer I have read so far”.

It will be released in paperback and e-book from Amazon on Monday – exactly four years after David was told he had cancer.

He said: “October 27 is the day I got confirmation that I had cancer. I am kind of reclaiming that day from the day I got told I had cancer, to the day my book was released.

"The interesting thing to me is the surgery is often referred to as the Ivor Lewis, after the surgeon who first performed it, and he was born on October 27 130 years ago.”

David volunteers as a patient representative with Greater Manchester Cancer Alliance and has been involved in campaigns to raise awareness of oesophageal cancer.

This included travelling around Greater Manchester with a heartburn roadshow to speak to people about getting their symptoms checked.

He also appeared in a video by The Christie about the range of services it provides and how it helps patients.