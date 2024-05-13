Inspirational Wigan woman wants to help young people after her own Crohn's diagnosis and stoma

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A brave Wigan woman who battled an undiagnosed illness for years now hopes to help other young people after setting up a support group.

Morgan Underwood, from Springfield, struggled with health problems for six years before she was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease.

She now has a stoma, which allows waste to be removed from her body and collected in a bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While she knows there is a taboo around stomas, she says it has transformed her life.

Morgan Underwood

She has now shared her story and set up a support group on social media to help other young people with stomas.

Morgan, 22, said: “I’m proud to be part of the ileostomy community. I thought I would have been insecure about telling people about it, but I’m not.”

Doctors initially told Morgan she had irritable bowel syndrome, but the problem continued to worsen, with her needing to use the toilet frequently and traces of blood in her stool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan Underwood with pet dog Ernie

It affected her social life, as she could not go out for a meal or drinks due to the pain she suffered afterwards.

A stool sample in late 2022 raised concerns and a colonoscopy was carried out, but could not be completed as Morgan was in too much pain.

She was diagnosed with proctitis – inflammation of the lining of the rectum – in early 2023 but her condition continued to deteriorate.

Morgan was losing blood when she went to the toilet, developed mouth ulcers, lost weight, had aching joints and was getting ill regularly, including contracting coronavirus four times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She worked 13-hour shifts as an ambulance assistant with a bariatric team, but ate very little as she would be in a lot of pain afterwards or did not have regular access to a toilet.

She was given steroids, which left her immuno-suppressed and unable to work, and suffered extreme fatigue.

Things came to a head when Morgan was taken to Wigan Infirmary by ambulance in August last year, before being taken to Royal Preston Hospital two days later for surgery to gastrointestinal bleeding.

Morgan spent three weeks there, after which she was taken back to Wigan and tests revealed she had Crohn’s disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a lifelong condition where parts of the digestive system become inflamed, causing diarrhoea, stomach aches and cramps, blood in poo, tiredness and weight loss. While there is no cure, treatment can help to reduce or control symptoms.

Morgan admits she “didn’t have any clue” what Crohn’s was, but was pleased to have a diagnosis.

She said: “It was a bit of a sense of relief. I had been waiting for so long and finally knew what was wrong.”

She started receiving biotherapy and her health improved, so she was allowed go home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But just 12 hours later, she collapsed and was rushed to hospital by ambulance as she was having another bleed.

In late September she had major abdominal surgery, with an ileostomy and formation of a double barrel stoma.

Morgan went home 10 days later, but was back in hospital the following month after another bleed.

She had more surgery with a total colectomy segmental resection, which meant she would need to use the stoma for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her weight had dropped to just 5st 2lbs and her body had been through so much that she could not get out of bed unaided.

She said: “I was so used to being so able. From being an ambulance assistant and lifting heavy people to not being able to lift up a fork affected me massively and really got me down.”

Nurses told her about a Facebook support group and Morgan contacted a woman of a similar age who had ileostomy surgery three months before her. She shared her experiences and saw there was light at the end of the tunnel.

She said: “I got in contact with her and we were speaking every day. I felt like she really helped me through.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan went to a stoma support group in Wigan, but found she was much younger than everyone else.

"As a younger person, I had a lot of different questions to an older person. I felt a bit out of place,” she said.

"It made me think there needs to be more awareness and I wanted people to realise that it’s not just something that older people go through. That made me want to make a change.”

Morgan asked in the Facebook group whether any young people would like to get involved in a group chat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She received so many replies that she set up her own group, called Super Stomas, on Facebook and Instagram.

She shared her story, but has also been inundated with messages from other young people about their experiences.

She said: “I have had a really good response. Even if I don’t know people personally, I feel proud of everyone as I read their stories and what they have been through.”

Morgan hopes more people will get involved in the group – which is not just for people with Crohn’s – and realise they are not alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as helping others, Morgan is continuing her own recovery. She is now working in complex care and has gained weight.

She said: “I am doing really well. I feel really positive about everything. I feel I have changed the way I look at everything.

"When I had the surgery, I thought my life was over. I didn’t think I could wear the clothes I wanted, I worried about going on holiday. I thought it would stop me exercising or going to the gym.

"I went for a spa day in February, three months after surgery, and went in the pool for the first time and it was fine. That built my confidence.”

Morgan ran 5k at Run Wigan Festival in March, joining her parents and sister as they raised more than £2,000 for Crohn’s and Colitis UK.