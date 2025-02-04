There have been nine cases confirmed in the UK so far 🏥

12 new mpox vaccination sites have opened across England.

Every region will now be able to offer the mpox vaccine, after it previously only being available to those eligible in London, Manchester and Brighton.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have confirmed 9 cases of clade Ib mpox in the UK so far.

In August 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency after a deadly mpox outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The NHS have opened 12 new mpox vaccination sites, meaning every region in England is now able to offer the mpox vaccine.

The mpox vaccine was previously only available to those eligible in London, Manchester and Brighton, but the vaccination programme has now been extended following a rise in cases of the clade 1b variant.

Mpox (previously known as monkeypox) is a rare infection most commonly found in parts of central and east Africa. In August 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency after a deadly outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

There have been a small number of cases of Clade 1b mpox in the UK since October 2024, with nine cases confirmed so far by the UKHSA, with the risk of catching mpox currently described as low.

Steve Russell, NHS National Director for Vaccination and Screening, said: “The NHS is fully prepared to respond to mpox and the latest cases of Clade 1b with local services pulling out all the stops to vaccinate those eligible since it first became present in England, and tens of thousands in priority groups already coming forward and getting protected.

“While the risk to the public remains low, it is important that eligible people across England are able to access mpox vaccines easily, which is why we are now offering the jabs at even more sites across the country in line with supply.

“So, if you meet the eligibility criteria please come forward and get protected – simply search on the NHS website to find the vaccination site closest to you.”

What are the symptoms of mpox?

Mpox is spread through close contact with those who are infected, however, the virus can also be caught through contaminated materials and contact with infected animals.

Symptoms of mpox can start between one to 21 days after being exposed to the virus. Common signs to watch out for include a high temperature, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen glands, shivering, exhaustion and joint pain. A rash usually appears one to five days after the first symptoms and can be present on any part of the body.

Where can you get an mpox vaccination?

The NHS have opened 12 new mpox vaccination sites to help protect those at an increased risk of getting the infection. Every region in England will now be able to offer the vaccine, after it previously only being available to those eligible in London, Manchester and Brighton.

The new locations are:

Birmingham

Nottingham

Sheffield

Sunderland

Hull

Leeds

Liverpool

Preston

Southampton

Bristol

Exeter

Hatfield, Hertfordshire

This is in addition to 19 sites already vaccinating in:

London

Greater Manchester

Brighton

Who is eligible for an mpox vaccine?

You may be eligible for the mpox vaccine if you are a man who has sex with men and have multiple partners, participate in group sex, or attend sex-on-premises venues. Staff who work at these venues may also be eligible for the vaccine.

You can find out more about eligibility and how to book your mpox vaccine at NHS.UK.