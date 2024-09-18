Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nearly three-quarters of people who arrived at Wigan accident and emergency last month were seen within four hours, new figures show.

The NHS standard is for 95 per cent of patients to be seen within four hours.

However, as part of a recovery plan, the health service has an objective for 78 per cent of patients to be seen within this time frame in March 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent NHS England figures show there were 11,622 visits to Wigan A&E in August. Of them, 8,470 were seen within four hours – accounting for 73 per cent of arrivals

Recent NHS England figures show there were 11,622 visits to A&E at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust’s (WWL) casulty department in August.

Of them, 8,470 were seen within four hours – accounting for 73, per cent of arrivals.

Across England, 76 per cent of patients were seen within four hours, an increase from 75 per cent the month before.

Figures also show 28,494 emergency admissions waited more than 12 hours in A&E departments from a decision to admit to actually being admitted – down from 36,806 in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number waiting at least four hours from the decision to admit to admission also dropped, from 129,330 in July to 116,489 last month.

At WWL, 1,423 patients waited longer than four hours, including 206 who were delayed by more than 12 hours.

It comes as the Prime Minister pledged to tackle long waiting lists, improve the nation’s health and shift the focus towards community services after a report from Lord Darzi found the NHS is "in serious trouble".

The rapid review, completed in nine weeks, diagnoses the problems in the NHS in England and sets out themes for the Government to incorporate into a 10-year plan for reforming the health service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It argues the NHS is facing rising demand for care as people live longer in ill health, coupled with low productivity in hospitals and poor staff morale.

Speaking at the King’s Fund annual conference in London, Sir Keir Starmer said: "NHS staff are working harder than ever but productivity has fallen because patients can’t be discharged. Clinicians are spending their time trying to find beds rather than treating more patients.

"That isn’t just solved by more money, it’s solved by reform."

About 2.2 million people attended A&E departments across England last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The overall number of attendances to Wigan A&E in August was a drop of nine per cent on the 12,751 visits recorded during July, and four per cent lower than the 12,126 patients seen in August 2023.

The NHS said emergency departments experienced the busiest summer ever with a combined 6,776,150 attendances in June, July and August combined – up 240,776 on the same period last year.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said preparations had begun for an "extremely difficult winter".

He added Lord Darzi's review makes it clear waits across a range of services "remain unacceptable".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Siva Anandaciva, King's Fund chief analyst, said the review is an "opportunity for radical change rather than just tinkering", adding emergency care played a prominent part in the report.

He said: "While there is some variation in performance, not a single hospital operating a major A&E department in England is currently meeting A&E performance standards."

"We don’t need an independent review to know that NHS performance is bad and that the government has received a troubled inheritance. What we need is a mandate for change," he added.