Only half of patients at Wigan's A&E unit seen in four hours as omicron variant takes hold

Statistics published by NHS England on Thursday morning show the casualty unit saw just 50.8 per cent of people within the target time.

That was despite fewer people turning up for help than in previous months, with 7,795 patients at A&E in December, compared to 8,508 in November.

Overall, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Teaching Hospitals Foundation Trust (WWL) saw 67.2 per cent of emergency patients in four hours, helped by the performance of 99.3 per cent at Leigh Walk-In Centre.

Ambulances outside Wigan Infirmary's A&E unit

However, this was still the lowest figure for three years and was below the national figure of 73.3 per cent, which was the lowest percentage since records began in November 2010.

The data reveals the pressure faced by staff and management at the hospital as rising numbers of patients started to be seen with the omicron variant of coronavirus.

There were also absences among staff who had contracted the virus or had to isolate, as well as efforts to see patients whose treatment had been delayed earlier in the pandemic or whose condition had worsened after not getting help.

Earlier this month, hospital trusts across Greater Manchester, including WWL, announced they would be postponing most elective care as they dealt with the new wave of the pandemic.

The data from NHS England shows there were 2,512 emergency admissions to Wigan’s hospitals last month, up from 2,391 in November.

But once the decision to admit had been made, 1,052 people had to wait for more than four hours for a bed and 112 waited for more than 12 hours.

It reveals the demand for beds across the hospitals, not just in A&E.

It was the same picture nationally, with a record 12,986 people waiting for more than 12 hours for a bed.

Some 120,218 people waited at least four hours from the decision to admit to admission in December, slightly below the all-time high of 121,251 in October.